How movie buff RB Chez Mellusi is helping rewrite the Badgers' script this season

But it took some time for Mellusi to feel comfortable enough in his new environment to share his thoughts. He felt like he had to get his play in order first before he could make suggestions or share ideas.

UW’s tailbacks needed someone to take ownership of the group. The group had enough quiet voices even when it had all of its scholarship players. It needed a jolt and someone to push the rest of the room. Now that he’s more settled, teammates like senior safety Collin Wilder, who transferred earlier in his career and has been in Mellusi’s shoes, are starting to see Mellusi take that role.

“Obviously leadership is needed in that unit,” Wilder said. “It’s open for who wants it, like who wants to take it, who wants to take on that leadership role? I think I can see Chez slowly starting to, you know, take that on. It's tough when you transfer and you don't know if you're stepping on any toes. You don't know who really is the leader of that group until you get here. I can tell he's starting to figure out he can be that guy.”