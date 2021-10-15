How movie buff RB Chez Mellusi is helping rewrite the Badgers' script this season

If Chez Mellusi wasn’t playing or watching sports as a kid, it’s a good bet that he was watching a movie.
Mellusi, the University of Wisconsin’s junior running back, is one of those movie buffs who gets sucked in quickly and enjoys rewatching the same films multiple times. He’ll pick up new details or relive favorite moments with each viewing. One of his childhood favorites was “Space Jam,” so much so that he has a tattoo on his left leg inspired by it.
The artwork is of Bugs Bunny holding out a water bottle with the words, “Chez’s secret stuff,” written on the label. In the movie, Bugs tricks the Tune Squad into thinking Michael Jordan had a concoction in that bottle that would make them play better, but it was just water.
“I got that my senior year of high school,” Mellusi said about his tattoo. “I was like, I think that’d be cool if I gave it a little play and made it Chez’s secret stuff.”
The motif of believing in yourself, present in so many of Mellusi’s favorite movies, is central to his path to UW. Mellusi even may have had a few swigs of his secret stuff last week before the best performance of his college career against Illinois.
UW (2-3) hopes he’s saved some for this week’s home test against Army (4-1) and for the homestretch of the season that features six consecutive games against Big Ten Conference opponents. Mellusi leads the team in rushing attempts (96), yards (477) and touchdowns (3) after posting a line of 21-145-1 in Champaign. He told reporters that’s the standard he’s holding himself to the rest of the season.
Mellusi has become a de facto leader of the Badgers running backs after a tumultuous six weeks that has seen the group lose three scholarship players, including last season’s leading rusher Jalen Berger.
Mellusi was focused on finding his role on the team and learning a new offense after transferring from Clemson this summer. Now that he’s proven how he can contribute on the field, the Badgers are looking for him to continue adding to the group outside the lines to climb out of the 2-3 hole the team dug for itself.
“He's been himself,” UW coach Paul Chryst said about his starting tailback.
“I don't feel like he's trying to be someone that he's not. And then I think where being himself has been a positive is when a guy goes through and makes a decision that he made. ... My gut tells me that there's another driven purpose behind it. And so someone with purposeful actions is good to follow, and good to see. He brings that.”
A needed spark
Mellusi isn’t used to losing.
He spent four years at a powerhouse high school program in Naples, Florida, then two years competing for national championships at Clemson. Starting 1-3 — matching the number of collegiate losses he’d experienced before joining the Badgers — wore on him. Worse yet, it showed.
His body language on the sideline during the loss to Michigan was poor, and he realized he was dragging down his teammates with him.
“This past week, he really wanted to focus on his body language, and I thought that he did a tremendous job and you could totally feel it in the game,” junior running back Brady Schipper said. “When he's doing that and leading by example, it really brings along everybody else. … That gives a spark and then that spark catches and everyone on the offense kind of feeds off of that and kind of gets us rolling.”
Jim Leonhard, UW’s defensive coordinator, also noted the change in Mellusi’s body language of late.
“To me, the biggest flip that I've seen the last few weeks is just that confidence,” Leonhard said. “You see him walk in and you’re like, ‘I like that kid. I like the look in his eye and just how he's attacking everything.’”
Consider the misstep a growing pain in becoming a leader.
Mellusi arrived at UW in June after coaching changes among Clemson’s assistants made Mellusi believe he wouldn’t get much opportunity to play had he stayed for another season. He needed a change of scenery and scheme to show how he can help a team win. His talent and experience were key factors in the Badgers’ interest in brining Mellusi on board — UW needed to deepen its stable of backs who could contribute this season.
But it took some time for Mellusi to feel comfortable enough in his new environment to share his thoughts. He felt like he had to get his play in order first before he could make suggestions or share ideas.
UW’s tailbacks needed someone to take ownership of the group. The group had enough quiet voices even when it had all of its scholarship players. It needed a jolt and someone to push the rest of the room. Now that he’s more settled, teammates like senior safety Collin Wilder, who transferred earlier in his career and has been in Mellusi’s shoes, are starting to see Mellusi take that role.
“Obviously leadership is needed in that unit,” Wilder said. “It’s open for who wants it, like who wants to take it, who wants to take on that leadership role? I think I can see Chez slowly starting to, you know, take that on. It's tough when you transfer and you don't know if you're stepping on any toes. You don't know who really is the leader of that group until you get here. I can tell he's starting to figure out he can be that guy.”
Freshman Braelon Allen emerged as the other half of a 1-2 punch in the backfield with Mellusi last week. The two have been working together since they arrived on campus and Mellusi knows firsthand the rare situation Allen is in. Like Allen, Mellusi was a 17-year-old freshman at Clemson. Mellusi has been guiding Allen in how to study a defense’s tendencies and the details of pass protection, a key factor to earning playing time at the position.
“He's been a huge leader for us,” Allen said about Mellusi.
Rocky, Dash and football
While Mellusi isn’t in a movie of his own yet, he already has a stage name. Chez is a shortened version of his actual name, Cesare (pronounced Chez-uh-ray), a name he shares with his paternal grandfather.
The nickname came when he moved to Naples, Florida, in middle school and has stuck.
Mellusi’s mother, Thyrza Mathis, said you can learn a lot about her son from the movies he goes back to time and again.
“If you see Chez and you see the movie ‘Rocky,’ all of them, there's a part of him ... that competition is who he is,” Mathis said. “It's not giving up. Rocky doesn’t give up in any of those movies. His whole balance has always been, ‘If they can do that in the movies, I can make that happen.’”
Another favorite, one that Mathis says explains where Mellusi got his love of running, was the 2004 hit “The Incredibles.”
“When he was younger, this was even before he knew anything about football, he loved ‘The Incredibles’ and he thought he was Dash,” Mathis said, referencing the young boy with super speed who’s part of the Incredibles family in the movie. “He had pajamas Dash, underwear Dash, everything you knew, he was Dash. He was like, ‘Mom, one day I'm going to be like Dash and I'm going to run so fast.’ That really should be his nickname.”
As he’s gotten older, '80s classics like “Scarface” and “Rambo” have ascended his list, a product of the movie marathons he’d pull off with his late uncle, Ray Ray.
Mellusi grew up in Washington, D.C., and was on the couch watching every Washington Football Team game with his dad, Mario. Those hours watching games were also history lessons, and Mellusi has an array of stored trivia about old lineups and results. He always had a ball in his hands as a child, Mathis said, but football took hold in middle school and became his focus.
The family moved to Florida as Mellusi’s football talents started to show, but he has a tattoo of the Washington Nationals logo on his left arm to commemorate his hometown.
Mathis said it was difficult to watch her son go through the transfer process, but she believed him when he said he would find a place willing to give him an opportunity. UW has been that and more, she said.
“I don't even call it luck, this is a blessing,” Mathis said. “I know that Clemson prepared him in a way to understand there's something about patience that you have to learn. I really, truly believe that my son learned that word patience at Clemson.
“I have to say, I thought Clemson — this is just facts — I thought Clemson had a huge fan base. Oh my God, Wisconsin (fans) beat Clemson. I felt like we were at home and it's just like, this is our child living his dream, finally. God forbid, even if he doesn't make it to the NFL, at least he got to show and play and enjoy his college life.”
Wisconsin vs. Army football: 3 keys to victory, who should get the carries for the Badgers and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers put on display last week a different attitude on offense, with hard, physical running being at the base of the attack. Junior Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen again may be the 1-2 punch with junior Brady Schipper filling in the gaps after redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was dismissed from the team and junior Isaac Guerendo questionable this week. If Guerendo can play, UW would be wise to get him in the flow of the game so he’s ready to contribute in the second half of the season.
Graham Mertz threw for 100 yards and had an interception last week, but he came out of the trip to Champaign healthy. He had a number of passes that showed what he could be as a quarterback, and the Badgers need to get him into that rhythm for a full game.
Watch for UW’s offensive line to build off a good showing against the Illini, particularly early in the game when that unit got push up front with iso schemes and straight forward blocks before getting into the zone and pull blocks that created lanes later in the game.
With No. 2 tight end Jack Eschenbach ruled out, sophomore Clay Cundiff should be in line for more playing time. He’s done well in limited opportunities thus far, catching a touchdown against Michigan and a 43-yard pass against Notre Dame.
Edge: Wisconsin
When Army has the ball
The cloud hanging over the Army offense and this game overall is the availability of quarterback Christian Anderson. He is the best weapon Army has on offense, with his speed and agility a necessity as the decision-maker in its triple-option attack. The Black Knights have a chance to move the ball with Anderson — they average 415 yards with him and had 279 last week without him.
Tyrell Robinson, a sophomore running back, has 237 yards on 25 carries this season, and he’s often lined up as one of the flex players for Army, just off the line of scrimmage next to the tackle or tight end. Junior Jakobi Buchanan (187 yards), who is 6 foot and 260 pounds, serves as a battering ram into the middle of the defense from his fullback spot, lined up behind the quarterback.
Robinson also leads the team in receiving, though that’s not saying much for a team that is attempting just more than six passes per game.
Getting penetration will be crucial for the Badgers’ defensive line so it can create negative plays, but that penetration has to be controlled — come up field too far and the Black Knights can use it against a defense. Look for the defensive line’s depth to be used frequently — players like nose tackle Bryson Williams and end James Thompson could see their roles expand this week.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
Senior Collin Larsh may step into kickoff specialist duties again this week with sophomore Jack Van Dyke questionable. Larsh had a touchback and four of his kickoffs were fair caught. Larsh is 7 of 9 this season after making a field goal to open the game against Illinois. His two misses were a block against Penn State and a 52-yard try against Notre Dame.
This week could be an opportunity for the Badgers to get some momentum from their kick return unit. Army allowed a kick return touchdown against Connecticut and a 99-yard kick return touchdown against Ball State last week.
Edge: Wisconsin
Trends
UW would be back to .500 for the first time since Week 2 with a win. UW hasn’t been at or below .500 entering its seventh game of the season since 2008.
Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen last week became the Badgers’ first duo to rush for more than 100 yards in the same game since 2018 when Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal also did so against Illinois.
Camp Randall’s crowd — averaging 74,218 this season — all but assuredly will be the biggest the Black Knights have played in front of this season.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Get Mertz going: Last week’s rushing explosion against Illinois was a positive step for getting the offense on track. The Badgers now must even out quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game. Mertz has made impressive throws this season, but a number of mistakes and missed receivers overshadow the good. Against Army’s primarily nickel defense, UW should see similar looks to what it sees in practice but with lesser players. Now’s the time for Mertz to get rolling before the stretch run.
2. Find Danny Davis again: UW senior receiver Danny Davis has been silent the past two weeks with the up and down nature of the passing game. He had two targets against Michigan and one against Illinois, none of which were caught. Davis had 22 targets and 16 catches in the team’s first three games. UW needs Davis to be a bigger part of its offense to have a chance to win the Big Ten West, and it should start this week.
3. Catch your chances at picks: UW has missed too many chances at interceptions this season, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Monday it’s gotten to the point where it’s “a little ridiculous.” Army isn’t going to throw much, but when the ball is in the air, the Badgers have to come down with it. The Black Knights have thrown six picks on 35 attempts this season, a 17.1% rate. UW’s thrown far too many interceptions this season and only has a 6.4% interception rate.
THREE KEYS FOR ARMY
1. Create turnovers: The Badgers have given away at least one turnover in four of their five games this season and 30 of the 74 points the UW defense has allowed have come on possessions following a UW turnover. UW’s defense is coming off a shutout, but the offense turned it over twice, both of which ended drives on Illinois’ side of the field. There’s not much of a path to victory for the Black Knights without scoring defensively or creating a short field for the offense via a turnover.
2. Lean on the trap: UW’s defense could be susceptible to trap blocks — allowing a defensive lineman to go unblocked initially only to seal him with a pulling guard from the opposite side of the line — because its front is so aggressive. These types of plays allow an offensive lineman to get to the linebacker level as well. That being said, UW’s defense knows it has to be disciplined this week and not fly up field off the snap.
3. Avoid penalties: Army has just 18 penalties in five games, a sign of its players’ discipline and possibly the difficulty of seeing holds on the interior of a quick-moving line. That will have to continue Saturday for the Black Knights to pull the upset. Getting behind the chains is bad for any offense, but it’s particularly detrimental for an option scheme in which second- and third-and-long is a challenge with a limited passing arsenal.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: First meeting
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
After what we’ve seen from the Badgers’ front in terms of stopping the run this season, it’s almost impossible to say that a team trying to run the ball on 90-plus percent of its plays will have success. Another solid day from the offensive line and a big pass play are reasonable expectations for the Badgers as they wrap up the nonconference schedule. UW’s in trouble the rest of the way if this is close.
Badgers 31, Army 3
The fan's pick
