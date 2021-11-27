How Minnesota bottled up Braelon Allen and Wisconsin's run game

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin football team trailed by seven points early in the fourth quarter when it took over at its own 30-yard line.
It was the kind of situation that didn’t require the No. 18 Badgers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) to go to the air and quickly try to drive the Huntington Bank Stadium field. They could opt to lean on their typically dependable running game if they wanted, get 70 yards, tie the score and hope the defense got another stop.
UW coach Paul Chryst instead called six straight passing plays.
Quarterback Graham Mertz’s six attempts resulted in two completions to Danny Davis III for 23 yards, a defensive pass interference call and four incompletions.
UW settled for a 48-yard field goal attempt that Collin Larsh doinked off the cross bar, and the Golden Gophers subsequently marched down the field for a lead-extending 36-yard field goal from Matthew Trickett. Minnesota reclaimed Paul Bunyan’s Axe with a 23-13 win Saturday, and the Badgers’ hopes of facing Michigan for the second time this season in the Big Ten championship Dec. 4 in Indianapolis were dashed, as were their chances for a New Year’s Day bowl game.
The Badgers not once on the all-important drive turned to star freshman Braelon Allen, who became just the sixth UW freshman to rush for 1,000 yards after tearing up Nebraska for 228 yards the week before. But it wasn’t like the offensive line and running game had given Chryst any reason all game to trust it could get the job done.
The Badgers’ ground game was smothered by one of the best run defenses in the country Saturday. Allen’s seven-game streak of 100 or more yards ended with 47 yards on 17 attempts, his worst performance by far since becoming the full-time starter. The Badgers had just 53 yards on 19 attempts before that fourth-quarter drive started, and they finished the game with 62 yards.
“Yeah, it was definitely surprising,” said Allen, whose last carry came with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the third quarter and was stopped for no gain. “We’re obviously a little disappointed. I think for me, especially as a young guy, but for the offense as a whole we just gotta learn from it and take our preparation to the next level and come back stronger next year."
It was an uncharacteristically poor effort from a unit that’s carried the offense all season. UW only failed to rush for at least 100 yards in losses to Notre Dame (28 carries, 78 yards) and Michigan (32 carries, 43 yards) before Saturday’s trip to Minnesota. The Badgers ran for 250 or more yards in their three games leading up to the Minnesota contest.
“We didn’t do enough throwing-wise to chase [Minnesota] out of what they were doing defensively, I didn’t feel,” Chryst said. “They’re a good defense. … You gotta give them credit. But obviously we weren’t able to get it going kinda consistently. And that made it a little bit harder.”
The Badgers didn’t appear to attack the interior of the Gophers’ defensive line much throughout the game, and the outside zone rushing calls yielded little against a defense that came in allowing an average of 103.6 yards rushing per game, 12th fewest in the FBS.
The offensive line didn’t get the type of push it had gotten during much of the seven-game winning streak — UW averaged 267.1 yards rushing per game and 5.7 yards on 329 carries — and routinely allowed edge defenders to get too much penetration.
Three of Allen's 16 carries went for negative yardage Saturday. He also was unable to break off big runs the way he’s shown all season. Minnesota did arguably the best job of any team this season wrapping up the freshman phenom after he arrived in Minneapolis with 706 yards after contact and 36 missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus.
His longest run of the day went for just 14 yards, and only twice did he gain 10-plus yards.
Backup Brady Schipper carried the ball one time for 5 yards, Davis had a run for a yard and Mertz had three attempts for 9 yards, all of which came during the fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
Mertz said the Badgers struggled to get into a rhythm and stack together first downs, and Chryst said the team’s inability to convert consistently on third down (4 for 14, 28.6%, plus 1 for 3 on fourth down) limited UW’s ability to get the ground game going.
“It was just a lot of things,” Allen said. “They were bringing a lot of things that we haven’t seen this year from other teams and then things that we didn’t see from them on film. I think they schemed us up pretty good.”
Allen didn’t blame the assortment of nicks and bumps he’s accumulated as a 17-year-old playing major college football. He said he felt fine and wouldn’t go into details on what injuries — he said he’s dealt with different issues in both legs throughout the season — he’s dealing with. He said he had a lighter workload in practice this week and “felt good” in pregame warmups Saturday.
He’ll now get about a month to rest and recover before the Badgers play in a bowl game for the 20th straight season.
