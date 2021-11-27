How Minnesota bottled up Braelon Allen and Wisconsin's run game

The Badgers’ ground game was smothered by one of the best run defenses in the country Saturday. Allen’s seven-game streak of 100 or more yards ended with 47 yards on 17 attempts, his worst performance by far since becoming the full-time starter. The Badgers had just 53 yards on 19 attempts before that fourth-quarter drive started, and they finished the game with 62 yards.

“Yeah, it was definitely surprising,” said Allen, whose last carry came with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the third quarter and was stopped for no gain. “We’re obviously a little disappointed. I think for me, especially as a young guy, but for the offense as a whole we just gotta learn from it and take our preparation to the next level and come back stronger next year."

It was an uncharacteristically poor effort from a unit that’s carried the offense all season. UW only failed to rush for at least 100 yards in losses to Notre Dame (28 carries, 78 yards) and Michigan (32 carries, 43 yards) before Saturday’s trip to Minnesota. The Badgers ran for 250 or more yards in their three games leading up to the Minnesota contest.