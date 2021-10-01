How Kendric Pryor's steady attitude is helping the Badgers stay focused

Kendric Pryor made a catch, made a man miss, dodged another would-be tackler then barreled through four defenders for extra yards before being pushed out of bounds on the University of Wisconsin’s first play in last week's game.
He was amped. He let out multiple yells after the gain and got a number of congratulatory helmet pats from his teammates on the way back to the huddle.
“It’s a great feeling,” the wide receiver said. “I feel like that’s me showcasing. … I consider myself a playmaker and when I get the ball in my hands, doing my best to make a play whether it's getting a touchdown, getting a couple extra yards, all those little things matter.”
It was a sign of things to come for Pryor last week, who had a career-high six catches and scored his first touchdown since 2019. That moment of stopping on a dime and seeing a defender fly by is the kind he lives for. Getting the ball in his hands, making a play, moving the offense. It brings out the expressive side in him that rarely comes out away from the football field, where he generally is calm and reserved.
Calm is in short supply right now for the Badgers, who are 1-2 heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Camp Randall Stadium. UW’s offense was out of sorts and redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz turned over the ball five times in a seventh consecutive loss to an AP Top 25 team last week against Notre Dame.
Pryor has seen some downturns in his sixth season at UW. Few have felt as frustrating as this 1-2 start, the worst under coach Paul Chryst, but Pryor has seen bleak times in his career. He compared it to the back-to-back losses in the middle of the 2019 season that threatened to derail a hot start and the last two months of the 2018 season in which the Badgers couldn’t get out of their own way. He’s also been through injuries that kept him off the field.
But Pryor also has seen the highs, like the 2017 season in which the Badgers went undefeated in the regular season. Pryor’s perspective is valuable and necessary on a team that’s struggling to score points and consistently get the ball to its best weapons, himself included.
He’s not quite saying “this too shall pass,” but Pryor’s intent on making sure his teammates are keeping their eyes on the road ahead of them — namely nine consecutive weeks with games, eight of which against Big Ten Conference opponents — and not on the rearview mirror.
“We can't go back and change it,” Pryor said. “Don't get me wrong, we're still frustrated and feel a certain way about those losses, but it's not something that we’re just going to sit here and pout about for the rest of the season. We still got to keep going. We’ve still got conference playing coming up. We’ve still got a chance to go to the Big Ten. We’ve got to focus on us, handling our business.
“We’ve been in this situation before. These losses may not have come as early in the season as other seasons, but just having that mindset, telling people, ‘OK, we lost early but we still can control our destiny.’”
Knowing what’s coming
Pryor being on the roster to help the younger players at his position and otherwise through a difficult stretch is a bit of a surprise. He’s one of the team’s six sixth-year players who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
He was off to a good start in 2020, tying his career mark to that point for catches over a three-game span (eight) before he suffered a concussion in the second half against Indiana. Pryor didn’t play again after the injury and went through the second half of the schedule asking himself if he was ready to move on.
Pryor has NFL dreams and didn’t think he’d put enough on tape to earn a hard look from pro scouts, and he saw the potential in this season's Badgers team to do something special, which prompted his return.
Danny Davis, a fifth-senior receiver, knows Pryor as well as anyone on the team and often was with him as both recovered from concussions that ended their 2020 seasons.
“During those hard times, that was kind of who I leaned on and he leaned on me,” Davis said. “We grew closer through those hard times. Now we're just ready to show people and show the world what we can do.”
UW’s start hasn’t been what any player, veteran or otherwise, wanted. But Pryor is determined not to allow early results to define the season or how he views it.
“It comes to an end for everybody,” he said. “Some people it may come to and end quicker than others, some people may get a longer time playing. So it’s coming out here with that mindset like every day is a blessing.”
The end.
That’s been on Pryor’s mind more often than he would like lately. He went into last season thinking he was face-to-face with the finish line of his college career before the NCAA formalized its blanket waiver to grant players an extra season.
He knows he’ll miss it — the Camp Randall crowd, “Jump Around,” and all the traditions that form a Badgers football player’s experience. He’s seen these things get taken away from himself and others too often to not hold them dear.
Pryor was injured in a moped accident during training camp in 2017, narrowly avoiding potentially career-threatening circumstances. It forced him to miss two games.
“You can go back to my moped accident back a while ago when I first got here,” Pryor said. “Just seeing life and stuff — moped accident, how stuff went with (Quintez Cephus), people’s injuries, injuries guys have faced, things that they’ve gone through — you don't want to take things for granted. … So many people want to be in your position, in your spot, that can’t be.”
Pryor’s hoping Saturday can produce one of his favorite moments — celebrating a win with teammates. Words can’t describe those moments, he said.
For that to happen, UW very well may ask for another big game from Pryor. Michigan’s secondary has played primarily man-to-man defense in their early season wins, an aggressive style allowed by the leads it’s held in the majority of its games. Pryor was used often on man-beating routes and had success against the Irish last week.
“He's one of the guys that we've talked about that can help the other 10 in the huddle on the field at that time,” Chryst said. “So I’ve appreciated what he's done and (we’re) going to need more out of him.”
The right attitude
Pryor is averaging more than 11 yards per touch this season for an offense averaging 5 yards per play.
He’s been asked for years about managing the desire to make more plays with his understanding that passing opportunities aren’t as plentiful in UW’s run-first offensive philosophy.
“At this point in my career, I think team and personal,” Pryor said. “Obviously for the team, if I'm (upset about my role), I'm not putting the team in the best situation to win. It wouldn’t be all 11 doing their part because you have one guy pouting or mad or whatever. But also thinking bigger picture, scouts, things like that, if I’m over here pouting or mad and not practicing well, whatever the case may be, not giving 100%, giving a full effort, that's only hurting myself.
“From how I’ve grown up and how I’ve played my athletic career, that's not the type of person I am and that's not the type of person that I want to put on film. That's not the type of person I want people to think I am — teammates, coaches, scouts, whatever it may be. I just don't want people having that mindset or having that image of me.”
Pryor’s father, Keith Pryor, was happy to hear his son’s perspective on the matter. They knew catches didn’t come in bunches for Badgers receivers when Pryor signed with UW. Keith said that Pryor always has kept the right attitude about making the most of his chances when they came.
Sports always have been where Keith sees Pryor’s fire come out. Pryor wasn’t afraid to mix it up in football and basketball, the two sports he was best at. The departure from his off-field self, where you sometimes would forget Pryor was in the room if you weren’t looking at him, as Keith said, always has been fun to watch.
“(He) played like Dennis Rodman on the court,” Keith said. “Always diving for balls, never take a play off. … On the field, on the court, he’s running his mouth. But once he’s off, he’s quiet.”
On the few occasions that Pryor has expressed some frustration throughout his career, Keith has been the one to remind him of what he’s accomplished at UW. He reinforces Pryor’s goal of cherishing the moment.
“It’s been one heck of a run,” Keith said. “Like I tell him, you played in the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl. Not many kids can say that. Not many fathers can say they had the opportunity to sit around and watch their kids do that.
If UW can start turning around the season with an upset win over Michigan, Pryor likely will be adding to that list of career achievements.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan football: 3 keys to victory, who is a key on offense for the Badgers and a prediction
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers don’t have much of an identity on offense through three games. The running game has been hit and miss behind an offensive line that can’t seem to string together good plays, and quarterback Graham Mertz is struggling with accuracy and turning over the ball too frequently for the Badgers to find a rhythm.
UW players and coaches said often this week that good offense takes all 11 players doing their part each play. That’s not happening frequently enough for the Badgers. UW’s average of 5 yards per play is 10th in the Big Ten, and its average of 6 yards per passing play ranks 12 in the conference.
The 78 yards rushing UW gained last week against the Irish was the program’s lowest total since last season’s blowout loss at Iowa and second-fewest since 2017.
It won’t be easy for the Badgers to get on track against the Michigan defense. Michigan is allowing 11.8 points per game, just more than 130 yards on the ground and 171.5 yards through the air. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best defensive players in the country, tallying 5½ sacks through four games.
Hutchinson will get a bulk of the attention in the front seven, but the Wolverines’ secondary finally is matching its recruiting rankings. Cornerback Vincent Gray and safety Brad Hawkins both have four pass breakups.
Edge: Michigan
When Michigan has the ball
Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has found something quite effective in his third year in Ann Arbor. He was brought into the program to modernize its passing attack, but failed to give Michigan the results it wanted early in his tenure.
But Gattis has blended the downhill running schemes that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is known for with the spread passing game he ran at Alabama. It has resulted in a 4-0 start and an offense averaging 40.3 points per game and more than 290 yards rushing per game.
Michigan’s gaudy statistics are helped by playing two Group of Five opponents, but it rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns against Washington in a nonconference tilt. Rutgers finally slowed Michigan’s ground attack last week (112 yards), but the Wolverines still scored two rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum (69 carries, 475 yards) and Hassan Haskins (61, 322) make up Michigan’s 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara only has thrown the ball 53 times in four games, but he has multiple big-play threats to target. Cornelius Johnson has eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. UW won’t have to contend with Michigan’s best receiver, Ronnie Bell, who is out for the season with a right knee injury.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW allowed a kick return for a touchdown for the first time in 10 years last week, the lowlight of a poor day on special teams for the Badgers. The Wolverines’ punting unit hasn’t had a great season in terms of kicking distance, but it doesn’t allow return yardage. UW’s punt returners must catch the ball.
With the Badgers offense struggling, punter Andy Vujnovich is doing his part to keep the defense out of bad situations, averaging just less than 50 yards per punt.
Badgers kick returner Devin Chandler had two solid returns last week, but one was called back for an illegal block. He may not get many chance against Michigan, which is recording touchbacks on 80% of kickoffs.
Edge: Slightly Michigan
Trends
UW is trying to avoid its first 1-3 start under coach Paul Chryst and first since 1990, Barry Alvarez’s first year as the Badgers’ coach. The opponent that handed Alvarez’s first UW team its third loss to drop to 1-3 that season? Michigan.
UW has won five of the past seven games in this series, and three of the past four. Michigan hasn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001.
The Badgers are on a seven-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, its longest since a seven-game skid from 1990 to 1992.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Find Dike: The Badgers need offense in a bad way, and they haven’t been able to get one of their best receivers involved in the action so far this season. Sophomore Chimere Dike, who showed flashes of big-play ability last season after stepping into a starting role as a true freshman, has four catches for 39 yards and was held without a catch against Notre Dame. Senior Jack Dunn played 18 more snaps than Dike did against the Irish, according to Pro Football Focus. Quarterback Graham Mertz missed Dike for a deep connection down the sideline against Notre Dame, but the Badgers can’t afford another week without getting a player who was supposed to be key contributor involved.
2. Respect Hutchinson: Remember in 2019 when the Badgers played Ohio State and attempted to block Chase Young with tight ends on multiple occasions? Don’t make that mistake again with star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. While he’s not the superfreak athlete that Young is, Hutchinson is incredibly skilled and has a relentlessness to his game that gets him around the ball more often than not. UW right tackle Logan Bruss probably should be the only player trusted to be singled up with Hutchinson. Otherwise, side protection to him when needed, or use tight ends to chip. Mertz has enough to worry about without Hutchinson breathing down his neck.
3. Continue dominating defensive front: Rutgers may have given pieces of a blueprint for keeping the Wolverines rushing attack in check, and the Badgers have one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. The depth of the defensive line started paying dividends against Notre Dame, with backup defensive end Rodas Johnson providing a strip-sack in the third quarter. The linebackers’ activity in both the pass rush and stopping the run has been impressive so far, and the Badgers will need another strong showing from their front to force QB Cade McNamara to make more plays through the air this week.
THREE KEYS FOR THE WOLVERINES
1. Quick throws: UW’s linebackers and defensive linemen are getting pressure, and fast, on opposing quarterbacks. With delayed blitzes and stunts up front, quarterbacks don’t have time to sit in the pocket and wait. That’s by design, but opponents can game plan for it with quick passes to the outside, like Notre Dame did. The Wolverines need QB Cade McNamara to get rid of the ball quickly, whether they’re deep down the field to give a receiver a chance for a big play or a pass interference, or underneath to move the chains.
2. Force LBs to cover: The one nit-pick with the Badgers front seven is that the linebacker corps can be vulnerable against the pass because so often they’re faking rushes or playing close to the line. That can surrender some windows in the intermediate areas of the field, and it’s in these spaces that the Wolverines need to attack, particularly with their depth at tight end. Michigan has taken advantage of teams keeping too many big bodies on the field when it deploys 12 or 13 personnel, and the Wolverines should try to make the Badgers linebackers cover space in the passing game when possible.
3. Continue protecting the ball: UW’s offensive struggles add more importance to the defense’s goal of creating turnovers. The defense is trying to give the offense as many chances as it can to get points on the board. Michigan hasn’t lost a turnover this season, a crucial element to its 4-0 start. Michigan ball carriers have fumbled three times, but the Wolverines have recovered all three. Keep up that against the Badgers and you reduce UW’s already razor thin margin for error on offense.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW trails 17-51-1
First meeting: UW lost 10-6 at home in 1892
Last meeting: UW won 49-11 last season
UW's longest winning streak: Three games (1959, 1960, 1962)
UW's longest losing streak: 14 games (1965 through 1980)
THE PICKS
Colten's pick
It’s hard to imagine the Badgers offense being able to play a clean game and score enough points to beat a Michigan team that’s started the season hot. UW has lost the benefit of the doubt on that side of the ball at this point. This has the makings of so many of the Badgers’ losses to ranked teams in this stretch — the defense plays well enough to keep UW alive, but the offense can’t pay off the effort down the stretch.
Michigan 21, Badgers 17
Fans' pick
The Michigan Wolverines are coming to Camp Randall this weekend. Who do you like?— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) September 28, 2021