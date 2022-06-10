How June became Wisconsin football recruiting's most important month for official visits

The future of Badgers football will be on campus this month. Some just don't know it yet.

The University of Wisconsin football program is in the midst of a key recruiting phase during the weekends in June as recruits come to Madison for official visits. Coach Paul Chryst and his staff hope to leave an impression on those would-be high school seniors to persuade them to become part of the Badgers’ 2023 class, which already features six commits.

The program will welcome more than 20 recruits to Madison during June for official visits, and it already hosted 11 last weekend. Football recruits can take unofficial or official visits during their respective recruiting journeys. Unofficial visits are when prospects and their parents pay for their trips to college campuses, though the NCAA allows the university or college to give three tickets to a home sports event to prospective student-athletes in those instances.

“During an official visit, the college can pay for transportation to and from the college for the prospect, lodging and three meals per day for both the prospect and the parent or guardian, as well as reasonable entertainment expenses, including three tickets to a home sports event,” according to the same NCAA recruiting page.

Recruits can take five official visits for Division I football but must navigate around dead periods, which are spans when the NCAA forbids any in-person recruiting contact, including official or unofficial visits.

Prospective athletes have taken official visits in the fall and winter of their senior year, but UW and other programs have utilized June in recent years to showcase their campuses and facilities during the summer, thanks to new parameters first introduced by the NCAA Division I Council in April 2017. The new rules allowed prospects to begin taking official visits beginning in April of their junior year and concluding “the Sunday before the last Wednesday in June of that year,” according to the NCAA release.

The UW football program is permitted to have 56 official visits during each recruiting cycle. There is not a limit on the number of people who can come with the prospect, but there are caps on those eligible to have their expenses covered by UW. Those limits include:

Transportation — the recruit and two family members

Meals throughout the player’s 48-hour visit — the recruit and four family members

Lodging throughout the player’s 48-hour visit — the recruit and four family members.

UW has benefited significantly from the allowance of hosting official visits in June.

Twelve out of 15 eventual scholarship signees in UW’s class of 2022 traveled to Madison for an official visit during June 2021, according to data compiled from 247Sports and Rivals profiles. Eleven of them were uncommitted before their respective trips, although their recruiting cycle was disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

The class of 2020 also saw significant increases in its numbers after official visits in June 2019. Seven uncommitted players publicly announced their decisions to play for UW some time after their trips to Madison, including linebackers Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson and Jordan Turner, along with tight end Cam Large. UW signed 20 scholarship players overall for that recruiting cycle.

Several recruiting targets who will be high school seniors in the fall recently announced via Twitter their June trips to UW. Three four-star recruits, according to 247Sports and Rivals rankings, took in the campus and football facilities last weekend. Those included top 100 linebacker Tackett Curtis (247Sports and Rivals), offensive lineman Joe Crocker (Rivals) and defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner (Rivals).

Cornerback Braeden Marshall, a four-star recruit according to Rivals, tweeted May 31 that he is scheduled to be in Madison this weekend. Running back commit Jaquez Keyes, also a four-star prospect according to Rivals, confirmed to the State Journal in early May that he was planning to take his official visit the weekend of June 17.

The Badgers hope to continue their roll of success with June visits to infuse talent into their program so they can compete with the best in the Big Ten Conference.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.