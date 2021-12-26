How Isaiah 'Big Tree' Mullens planted roots in the Wisconsin football defensive line

“He’s a massive man,” junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said of Mullens. “A lot of people don't see it's hard to move him. He's very, very strong and a lot of people don't see that. But he makes plays. A lot of times they're not like eye-popping plays, but we still need those made. He's been making a jump mentally as well.”

Mullens knew he was in line for a bigger role on the defense this season after the departures of Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, UW’s starting defensive ends in 2019 and 2020. After being limited by nagging but not serious injuries during spring practices, Mullens attacked summer workouts and was ready for more reps in fall camp.

As he gained more confidence in his role, his skill set shined. He’s adept at taking on double teams and not giving ground, which allows UW’s linebackers to stay free of blockers. And when he’s given a one-on-one matchup in pass-rushing situations, his upper-body strength has helped him shed blockers and create pressure.

“I think he put in a great offseason,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “And now … with experience, you just see him continuing to grow week in and week out. I think he's confident in who he is. He knows the type of player he is, and he's putting that out there every single week.”