How IndyCar driver, New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin became a Wisconsin football fan

The University of Wisconsin football program has made a new friend, one with an interesting journey to Badgers fandom.

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin visited UW and its facilities Thursday, just days before he competes in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America later this weekend. The journey to becoming a Wisconsin fan began when he moved to the United States, a process the Team Penske driver admitted was "weird."

McLaughlin, a Christchurch, New Zealand native, started watching college football after settling in stateside. His spotter, Adam Fournier, is a “massive Wisconsin fan,” according to the driver.

“He said, 'Hey, you got to support the Badgers with me,’” McLaughlin said. “I'm like, 'OK, I'm all in,' and then just enjoyed the ride.

“And I think seeing the camaraderie and the culture here, it definitely suits me. You know, humble and nice type team, the way they go about it. Certainly the third quarter Jump Around is pretty special, too.”

This was McLaughlin's first time in Madison. He was an NFL fan overseas and later adopted the Carolina Panthers as his team after moving to Charlotte. He saw the facilities, locker room and offices and met with UW coach Paul Chryst. He also went out to what he called “the pitch,” or the field of Camp Randall Stadium that is still torn up due to renovations.

“We went out and checked that out, but it’s just amazing just to see the inner circle of a team,” McLaughlin said. “You appreciate it so much, being an athlete myself, you sort of appreciate what goes into like another sport and how different it really is.

“Team Penske, we're 500-odd people. Same massive facility, but it's just so different in some ways. But the same sort of background — very humble, very team-oriented and seeing everyone how they celebrate their past athletes and stuff was really cool for me to see for sure.”

McLaughlin also was put through a small workout during his short stay in Madison.

“I had to be careful though. I said, 'Hey, I am in the car tomorrow,'” McLaughlin said. “I don't want to be too sore.”

Two Badgers, offensive lineman Logan Brown and nose tackle Keeanu Benton, will head to Road America on Sunday to watch McLaughlin and others compete in the NTT IndyCar Series extravaganza.

Brown grew up accompanying his grandfather to short tracks and watching him race dwarf cars and sprint cars. He previously attended events at Michigan International Speedway and was a fan of NASCAR, but he recalled his interest resurfacing during the COVID-19 pandemic and credited the Netflix documentary, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

Now Brown, who said he watches Formula 1 "every weekend and catches Indy whenever I can," will receive the opportunity to watch the NTT IndyCar series event about two hours northeast of Camp Randall Stadium in Sheboygan County.

“I’m looking forward to just being there,” Brown said. “I feel like I'm a kid again, going to the racetrack. I’m really excited.”

McLaughlin hopes for a return trip to Madison down the road after his racing schedules conclude, this time to take in a game during UW’s 2022 season. He pointed to one particularly important date on the calendar, and he already talks like a Badgers fan.

“I want to try and get to the Minnesota game (on Nov. 26),” McLaughlin said. “They’re at home here this year, and get the full experience. I think that'll be pretty cool to see if we can get the Axe back, right? So pretty excited.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.