How IndyCar driver, New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin became a Wisconsin football fan

The University of Wisconsin football program has made a new friend, one with an interesting journey to Badgers fandom.
IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin visited UW and its facilities Thursday, just days before he competes in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America later this weekend. The journey to becoming a Wisconsin fan began when he moved to the United States, a process the Team Penske driver admitted was "weird."
McLaughlin, a Christchurch, New Zealand native, started watching college football after settling in stateside. His spotter, Adam Fournier, is a “massive Wisconsin fan,” according to the driver.
“He said, 'Hey, you got to support the Badgers with me,’” McLaughlin said. “I'm like, 'OK, I'm all in,' and then just enjoyed the ride.
“And I think seeing the camaraderie and the culture here, it definitely suits me. You know, humble and nice type team, the way they go about it. Certainly the third quarter Jump Around is pretty special, too.”
This was McLaughlin's first time in Madison. He was an NFL fan overseas and later adopted the Carolina Panthers as his team after moving to Charlotte. He saw the facilities, locker room and offices and met with UW coach Paul Chryst. He also went out to what he called “the pitch,” or the field of Camp Randall Stadium that is still torn up due to renovations.
“We went out and checked that out, but it’s just amazing just to see the inner circle of a team,” McLaughlin said. “You appreciate it so much, being an athlete myself, you sort of appreciate what goes into like another sport and how different it really is.
“Team Penske, we're 500-odd people. Same massive facility, but it's just so different in some ways. But the same sort of background — very humble, very team-oriented and seeing everyone how they celebrate their past athletes and stuff was really cool for me to see for sure.”
McLaughlin also was put through a small workout during his short stay in Madison.
“I had to be careful though. I said, 'Hey, I am in the car tomorrow,'” McLaughlin said. “I don't want to be too sore.”
Two Badgers, offensive lineman Logan Brown and nose tackle Keeanu Benton, will head to Road America on Sunday to watch McLaughlin and others compete in the NTT IndyCar Series extravaganza.
Brown grew up accompanying his grandfather to short tracks and watching him race dwarf cars and sprint cars. He previously attended events at Michigan International Speedway and was a fan of NASCAR, but he recalled his interest resurfacing during the COVID-19 pandemic and credited the Netflix documentary, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”
Now Brown, who said he watches Formula 1 "every weekend and catches Indy whenever I can," will receive the opportunity to watch the NTT IndyCar series event about two hours northeast of Camp Randall Stadium in Sheboygan County.
“I’m looking forward to just being there,” Brown said. “I feel like I'm a kid again, going to the racetrack. I’m really excited.”
McLaughlin hopes for a return trip to Madison down the road after his racing schedules conclude, this time to take in a game during UW’s 2022 season. He pointed to one particularly important date on the calendar, and he already talks like a Badgers fan.
“I want to try and get to the Minnesota game (on Nov. 26),” McLaughlin said. “They’re at home here this year, and get the full experience. I think that'll be pretty cool to see if we can get the Axe back, right? So pretty excited.”
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.