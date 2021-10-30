How Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin football offense surprised Iowa's defense to get early lead

“A lot of people counted us out, and everybody in the locker room — that never even crossed our mind,” Mertz said. “We knew we had a long season ahead, and in the end it all comes down to just work. If you can do it consistently, do it every day, you get better every day. We’re going to keep doing it.”

Mertz finished 11-for-22 for 104 yards. He hit Ferguson for a TD and punched in a pair of QB keepers.

But it was that first scoring drive, UW’s second possession of the game, that showcased the kind of offense the Badgers could be when Mertz is dealing to multiple receivers and the offensive line is providing him a clean pocket.

“I think you just got to kind of see the whole offense,” said Allen, who finished with 104 rushing yards, his fourth straight 100-yard performance. “Obviously, we were able to move the ball on the ground, and then Graham did a great job through the air and our receivers were making plays. So I think it was just kind of getting a taste of what we have to offer throughout the whole offense.”

Said Davis, after a five-catch, 59-yard day on 10 targets: “I think that we trusted it and we executed the plan, what was called. We knew that Iowa has a great front and they were gonna load the box, so we knew we had to keep them honest.”