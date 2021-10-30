How Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin football offense surprised Iowa's defense to get early lead

Quarterback Graham Mertz turned during his dropback and extended the ball out with his left hand to Braelon Allen.
It was exactly the type of situation — a third-and-1 inside the 5-yard line — when the University of Wisconsin football team would typically run the ball. No. 9 Iowa, expecting just that, crashed down hard on the freshman running back.
Except Mertz pulled the ball back into his chest, waited for tight end Jake Ferguson to slip between several Hawkeyes and lofted a touch pass to his top target for an easy touchdown in the back of the end zone.
The play gave UW a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 8 seconds, left in the first quarter and concluded a flawless drive by Mertz and the offense. The redshirt sophomore didn’t make any highlight-reel throws in the sequence, but he threw on five of the eight plays on the drive and completed all five.
Mertz played his cleanest game of the season and led one of his best drives Saturday in leading the Badgers to a 27-7 win over Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.
Mertz hit John Chenal for 7 yards on first down. Then he connected with Danny Davis for 16. A play later he found Jack Dunn for 3 yards. Next, he fired a strike to Chimere Dike for 22 yards to get UW to Iowa’s 13.
After two runs gained 9 yards, the Badgers went with a heavy formation, and the play fake caught the Hawkeyes off balance.
“A lot of people counted us out, and everybody in the locker room — that never even crossed our mind,” Mertz said. “We knew we had a long season ahead, and in the end it all comes down to just work. If you can do it consistently, do it every day, you get better every day. We’re going to keep doing it.”
Mertz finished 11-for-22 for 104 yards. He hit Ferguson for a TD and punched in a pair of QB keepers.
But it was that first scoring drive, UW’s second possession of the game, that showcased the kind of offense the Badgers could be when Mertz is dealing to multiple receivers and the offensive line is providing him a clean pocket.
“I think you just got to kind of see the whole offense,” said Allen, who finished with 104 rushing yards, his fourth straight 100-yard performance. “Obviously, we were able to move the ball on the ground, and then Graham did a great job through the air and our receivers were making plays. So I think it was just kind of getting a taste of what we have to offer throughout the whole offense.”
Said Davis, after a five-catch, 59-yard day on 10 targets: “I think that we trusted it and we executed the plan, what was called. We knew that Iowa has a great front and they were gonna load the box, so we knew we had to keep them honest.”
The Hawkeyes seemed to be caught off guard by the approach. UW’s run-pass ratio was a perfect 50-50 split through the first 14 plays. It stood in stark contrast to the Badgers’ recent play. They ran nearly 75% of the time in the last three games, all wins.
The Badgers finished with 48 runs to 22 passes, but that was also a product of an early lead and the defense forcing three turnovers and short fields all game.
“They probably didn’t think we’d come out throwing it like we did, and I thought that was great just to, like I said, keep them honest and make sure they don’t load that box in a lot of situations so we can establish the run, too,” Davis said.
Mertz did not fumble or throw an interception for the first time this season. With turnovers costing the Hawkeyes dearly, the Badgers made sure not to return the favor. And Mertz's offensive line allowed no sacks or quarterback hits.
But as has been the case with Mertz this season, there were still plays left on the field. After a 7-for-8 start to the game, he went three for his next 13, including nine straight incompletions.
That led to three straight three-and-outs to begin the second half. Iowa eventually found some traction in the third quarter, putting together a seven-play, 60-yard drive that culminated in Spencer Petras’ 1-yard TD plunge.
But two drives after Iowa made it 20-7, Mertz responded, snapping out of his skid with a 14-yard pass to Davis on a third-and-5.
"I thought today, offensively, we needed to do some things a little bit different," coach Paul Chryst said. "And I thought guys responded to that."