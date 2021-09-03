How Faion Hicks went from quiet, nervous freshman to confident Badgers' senior leader

Faion Hicks could feel the tension throughout his body as his mind raced, rifling through everything he’d learned to get himself to that moment.
“I remember my very first play, like my legs just felt really heavy,” he said about his first game as a Wisconsin Badgers football player. “I was so nervous.”
He was on the field as a redshirt freshman cornerback in the team’s opener against Western Kentucky in 2018, and he tallied three tackles and an interception at the goal line in that game. He admits now, as a fifth-year senior entering his fourth year in the starting lineup, that it took him the better part of two years to truly shake those jitters.
He says he's as relaxed and confident as he’s ever felt as he steps onto the field now. No. 12 UW will need him to play his best game Saturday as it hosts No. 19 Penn State in a Big Ten Conference matchup to open the season at Camp Randall Stadium. Hicks will face one of the toughest tests of his career against the Nittany Lions, helping guard their talented duo of receivers, Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.
The Badgers will rely on Hicks, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday, to slow down whichever dynamic pass catcher he lines up against.
But relying on Hicks isn’t new for the Badgers over the years, and that goes for on- and off-the-field matters. Much has changed for Hicks, growing from a nervous freshman and someone who kept to himself to being one of the most respected voices in the UW locker room.
He’s out to show more of his skills as a cornerback, both on the outside and in the slot, this season. That was a major factor in his decision to forgo a chance at the NFL and return to UW. Some of the skills he’s honed throughout his Badgers career include just being himself and giving more of himself each day he steps in the Badgers’ facility.
“I think he's truly confident in so many aspects — confident as a player, confident as a leader of this team,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s come by, I think, a lot of work that he's put into it. But while doing that, he’s always been a great teammate.
“His voice is heard. And I think it's heard and valued because of the way that he goes about his day-to-day business. He's a guy that's consistent. And I think the actions that he does, or the words that he uses, it's coming from someone that lives it and lives it every day.”
Coming out of his shell
Gathering together on Friday nights at a hotel is a special time for the Badgers, one of the many things to return this year that was sacrificed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
A player often addresses the team with some remarks to get them going before the game. The responsibility fell to linebacker Chris Orr in 2019. The Badgers have some options for who will lead those meetings this season, but sixth-year senior receiver Kendric Pryor believes Hicks is a leading candidate.
“It’s respect to him because he's done a lot of stuff on film, so when he's up there voicing his opinion, you don't have guys trying to say, ‘Who are you?’” Pryor said. “That’s somebody who has put that time in, put that work in on the field, put it on tape, has equity enough to where guys respect him and just listen to his opinion.”
Hicks' ascent to a leadership role started on the field. He’s only missed one game since 2018 and started almost every game of the past two seasons. He has 80 career tackles and nine passes defended, including four in seven games last season.
His play on the field and knowledge of the game is a tent pole of his leadership. His personality — more reserved, quiet, but intense about the game — also plays a role.
“Faion’s the guy where if he's talking, nobody else is talking,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “Whenever he's going to come out and say something and get in front of the team, you know it's going to mean something and you better be listening.”
Hicks’ voice grew beyond football over the past 18 months. He’s made public comments encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and talked about his views regarding a college players’ association in the wake of players earning money off their name, image and likeness. He was also one of the program’s leading player voices last summer during demonstrations against racial inequality.
Being someone who’s looked up to, whether for advice about coverages or inspiration off the field, is something Hicks takes seriously. He remembers how former Badgers like Orr, D’Cota Dixon, Natrell Jamerson, Nick Nelson and Derrick Tindal guided him during his career and wants to be the same kind of influence.
“I want to hold dear to that, just giving my wisdom to younger guys and letting them know how to go through things or do things differently than I did,” Hicks said. “You don't want to let them down.”
Biggest cheerleader
Hicks’ mother, Schevette Glinton, laughs a bit when she hears about his post as one of the team’s leaders.
“When I see him on the field and visit him in school, he's like this big grown person. But then when he comes home, he turns into a baby,” she said with a laugh.
She still remembers the “hell-raiser,” as she called him. The boy who broke his leg around the age of 5 and stubbornly refused to use crutches, so he hopped along everywhere he went with his cast. The young man whose school had to call her in to discipline Hicks after he went to the top of a staircase and did backflips the whole way down.
But she also knows that despite her son’s loner nature, people gravitate toward him.
“Faion doesn't talk much, but everybody loves Faion,” she said. “I don't know if they just love the mystery of him, because he doesn’t say much, but his presence — when he walks in the room, you know he's there.
“It makes me feel as though I did a good job. I love to hear that he's doing well.”
Glinton will be in the stands Saturday, the first game Badgers fans have been allowed to attend since November 2019. Hicks is from Miami, Florida, where Glinton and the family still live. She comes to as many games as she can, at least a couple both at home and on the road, and she surprised him by being at the team’s open practice during training camp Aug. 21.
The games she can’t attend, she gathers Hicks’ siblings, uncles and family members at her house — decked out in Badgers memorabilia — for watch parties. She’ll text Hicks throughout the game congratulating him for good plays and questioning what went wrong on others. She said he’ll often call after games to figure out on which plays she think he needs to be better.
“Saturdays, no matter if it’s in season or not, every Saturday is Badger day,” Glinton said. “During season and offseason, we are Wisconsin Badger’d down every Saturday. So we go to the grocery store or even if we're just at home, we’re in Badger gear.”
Hicks is on track to graduate in December and will have the opportunity to test the NFL waters this winter. Those accomplishments down the road will be even sweeter if Hicks has the season his coaches, teammates and mother think he can.
“This year, where he can have like a full season,” Glinton said, “I feel like he's just going to be a beast.”
Wisconsin vs. Penn State football: 3 keys to victory, analysis of the QBs and a prediction
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When Badgers have the ball
This is UW’s first chance to show that the issues that plagued last season’s offense haven’t carried over. Quarterback Graham Mertz spent the offseason training himself mentally to better handle his position and throwing passes to senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. Their chemistry was noticeable during training camp, and the Badgers need them and sophomore Chimere Dike to ignite a passing game that averaged a paltry 6.27 yards per attempt in 2020.
Transfer running back Chez Mellusi won the starting job during training camp, with coaches trusting the junior’s knowledge of the playbook as much as the explosiveness he showed running through holes. He’ll have to produce against a Penn State front that’s lacking known commodities in the front seven. P.J. Mustipher is the only returning starter on the defensive line for PSU, but there’s hope that a couple of position switches in the linebacker unit will help stabilize the unit.
Senior tight end Jake Ferguson was Mertz’s top target a season ago, and he’ll likely be a significant factor against Penn State with his ability to get up the seams and pull linebackers and safeties out of position. Expect the Badgers to attack the middle of the field with play-action passes and crossing routes with Paul Chryst calling plays again and the starting lineup healthy going into the opener.
Edge: Wisconsin
When the Nittany Lions have the ball
Penn State was looking for a spark on offense after a season in which quarterback Sean Clifford struggled with turnovers (nine INTs, three fumbles) and the group didn’t find its footing until a month into the pandemic-shortened season.
Enter new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who came from Texas and has a pair of stud receivers to work with in Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. Dotson led the Big Ten in receiving yards (884) last season and has the skills and speed to be a problem on every play. Washington played over 90% of his plays in the slot last season. UW senior cornerback Faion Hicks is slated to be the Badgers’ slot corner this season, but he said he’s planning on following Dotson wherever he goes, so UW will need someone to step up in guarding the slot if Hicks is outside with Dotson.
Clifford led Penn State in rushing last season and figures to be a weapon with his legs again, but Penn State needs Noah Cain and Keyvonne Lee to step up and be bigger contributors this season. They’ve battled for the starting running back job through camp and both will be used frequently. Penn State's offensive line has new starters at the three interior positions who have to deal with UW’s experienced linemen Keeanu Benton and Matt Henningsen, as well as linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal blitzing from the second level.
Edge: Push
Special teams
UW named senior Collin Larsh the starting kicker after he got most of the reps during camp following an injury to sophomore Jack Van Dyke. Larsh has been shaky throughout his career, so expect the Badgers to continue pushing the envelope on fourth down in opponent territory unless Larsh's accuracy changes significantly.
Dotson is one of the Big Ten’s best punt returners and he’ll challenge UW punter Andy Vujnovich to be accurate with his kicks — more than likely toward the sideline to keep the ball out of his hands.
Look out for UW’s Devin Chandler as a kicker returner. He showed good agility when he has space.
Edge: Push
Trends
Badgers coach Paul Chryst is 1-1 in season openers against AP ranked opponents, with the win being a 16-14 victory over No. 5 LSU in 2016 at Lambeau Field. The last time UW faced a ranked team at home in its season opener was in 1995, when No. 13 Colorado came to Madison and won 43-7.
Penn State, which lost its season opener against Indiana last season, is trying to avoid losing back-to-back season openers for the first time since 2000 and 2001.
If the Badgers win, Ohio State will be the only Big Ten Conference foe that Chryst hasn’t beat as the coach of UW.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Make Clifford pay
UW players and coaches have spoken often about their desire to increase their sack production from last season, and that’s certainly important this week. But Clifford is willing to put the ball in the air and give his receivers chances down the field. UW has to create turnovers off these 50-50 balls. Badgers cornerbacks were getting their hands on passes often during training camp, so that must carry over to the season.
2. Attack the edges
Senior Logan Bruss was moved back to right tackle after a season at guard because offensive line coach Joe Rudolph felt he could make more of an impact at tackle. Penn State’s linebackers had high recruiting pedigrees, but are unproven on the field outside of Brandon Smith. UW needs to attack these players by forcing them to cover ground and stay disciplined in their cut-back lanes. The Badgers also could test them by using Chez Mellusi and other tailbacks in routes.
3. Control the clock
It seems obvious because owning time of possession is ingrained in UW’s ethos as an offense, but doing so against the Nittany Lions is important because it keeps playmakers like Dotson off the field for long stretches. But it also can make impatient a player like Clifford, who’s out to prove last season was an anomaly. An impatient quarterback is prone to mistakes. The Badgers will look for big plays once they snap the ball, but they’d be wise to take their time doing so.
THREE KEYS FOR THE NITTANY LIONS
1. Attack deep
UW’s secondary is experienced, but it doesn’t have the top-end speed that other units around the country will. With receivers like Dotson — a proven deep threat who had 23 of his 53 catches over 10 yards down the field last season, per Pro Football Focus — the Nittany Lions need to challenge the secondary to keep up down the field. The Badgers had trouble not fouling in those situations last season, so even an incomplete pass could result in 15 yards and a first down.
2. Protect Clifford
Getting receivers down the field for deep shots takes time, and UW’s defense did well for most of last season not allowing quarterbacks to get comfortable in the pocket. Three new offensive line starters on the inside, including a rotation at left guard, will have to find a way to hold up against Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s aggressive front seven. Both tackles from last season are back, which should help protect the edges, but Clifford won’t have time to read the field if the pocket is collapsing inside.
3. Pressure without blitzing
This might be the toughest goal to accomplish, but Mertz’s first season as a starter last season showed that blitzing him is not a sound strategy. Mertz had six of his nine touchdowns and an NFL QB rating of 110.3 against blitzes in 2020 — nearly 50 points higher than his NFL rating when not blitzed, per Pro Football Focus. In 73 drop-backs against the blitz, he was only sacked nine times, essentially a 12% clip. Penn State should keep its second and third levels out of the pass rush and focused on closing passing windows.
THE SERIES
Series: UW trails 9-10
First meeting: UW won 20-0 in 1953
Last meeting: Penn State won 22-10 in 2018
Longest UW win streak: Three (1953, 1970, 1995)
Longest UW losing streak: Four (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018)
THE PICKS
Colten's pick
The Badgers’ experienced defense is able to contain the duo of Dotson and Washington and it creates two turnovers and short fields for the offense. UW’s offensive line generates holes and Mertz operates well on bootlegs and from the pocket. The Camp Randall crowd makes life difficult for Clifford and Penn State.
Badgers 24, Penn State 17
In preparation for the Badgers’ opener at Camp Randall, give us your prediction …— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) September 1, 2021