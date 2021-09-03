How Faion Hicks went from quiet, nervous freshman to confident Badgers' senior leader

Being someone who’s looked up to, whether for advice about coverages or inspiration off the field, is something Hicks takes seriously. He remembers how former Badgers like Orr, D’Cota Dixon, Natrell Jamerson, Nick Nelson and Derrick Tindal guided him during his career and wants to be the same kind of influence.

“I want to hold dear to that, just giving my wisdom to younger guys and letting them know how to go through things or do things differently than I did,” Hicks said. “You don't want to let them down.”

Biggest cheerleader

Hicks’ mother, Schevette Glinton, laughs a bit when she hears about his post as one of the team’s leaders.

“When I see him on the field and visit him in school, he's like this big grown person. But then when he comes home, he turns into a baby,” she said with a laugh.

She still remembers the “hell-raiser,” as she called him. The boy who broke his leg around the age of 5 and stubbornly refused to use crutches, so he hopped along everywhere he went with his cast. The young man whose school had to call her in to discipline Hicks after he went to the top of a staircase and did backflips the whole way down.

But she also knows that despite her son’s loner nature, people gravitate toward him.