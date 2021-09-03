 Skip to main content
How Faion Hicks went from quiet, nervous freshman to confident Badgers' senior leader
UW FOOTBALL

How Faion Hicks went from quiet, nervous freshman to confident Badgers' senior leader

Hicks vs. Iowa

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks tackles Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during a game last season in Iowa City, Iowa. Hicks is in his fourth season as a starter for the Badgers. 

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press archive

Faion Hicks could feel the tension throughout his body as his mind raced, rifling through everything he’d learned to get himself to that moment.

“I remember my very first play, like my legs just felt really heavy,” he said about his first game as a Wisconsin Badgers football player. “I was so nervous.”

He was on the field as a redshirt freshman cornerback in the team’s opener against Western Kentucky in 2018, and he tallied three tackles and an interception at the goal line in that game. He admits now, as a fifth-year senior entering his fourth year in the starting lineup, that it took him the better part of two years to truly shake those jitters.

Faion Hicks

Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks intercepts a pass against Western Kentucky quarterback during the season opener in 2018. It was Hicks' first big play of his collegiate career. 

He says he's as relaxed and confident as he’s ever felt as he steps onto the field now. No. 12 UW will need him to play his best game Saturday as it hosts No. 19 Penn State in a Big Ten Conference matchup to open the season at Camp Randall Stadium. Hicks will face one of the toughest tests of his career against the Nittany Lions, helping guard their talented duo of receivers, Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

The Badgers will rely on Hicks, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday, to slow down whichever dynamic pass catcher he lines up against.

But relying on Hicks isn’t new for the Badgers over the years, and that goes for on- and off-the-field matters. Much has changed for Hicks, growing from a nervous freshman and someone who kept to himself to being one of the most respected voices in the UW locker room.

He’s out to show more of his skills as a cornerback, both on the outside and in the slot, this season. That was a major factor in his decision to forgo a chance at the NFL and return to UW. Some of the skills he’s honed throughout his Badgers career include just being himself and giving more of himself each day he steps in the Badgers’ facility.

Badgers football coach Paul Chryst details the areas in which senior cornerback Faion Hicks has matured over his five years in the program.

“I think he's truly confident in so many aspects — confident as a player, confident as a leader of this team,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s come by, I think, a lot of work that he's put into it. But while doing that, he’s always been a great teammate.

“His voice is heard. And I think it's heard and valued because of the way that he goes about his day-to-day business. He's a guy that's consistent. And I think the actions that he does, or the words that he uses, it's coming from someone that lives it and lives it every day.”

Coming out of his shell

Gathering together on Friday nights at a hotel is a special time for the Badgers, one of the many things to return this year that was sacrificed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A player often addresses the team with some remarks to get them going before the game. The responsibility fell to linebacker Chris Orr in 2019. The Badgers have some options for who will lead those meetings this season, but sixth-year senior receiver Kendric Pryor believes Hicks is a leading candidate.

“It’s respect to him because he's done a lot of stuff on film, so when he's up there voicing his opinion, you don't have guys trying to say, ‘Who are you?’” Pryor said. “That’s somebody who has put that time in, put that work in on the field, put it on tape, has equity enough to where guys respect him and just listen to his opinion.”

Hicks' ascent to a leadership role started on the field. He’s only missed one game since 2018 and started almost every game of the past two seasons. He has 80 career tackles and nine passes defended, including four in seven games last season.

His play on the field and knowledge of the game is a tent pole of his leadership. His personality — more reserved, quiet, but intense about the game — also plays a role.

“Faion’s the guy where if he's talking, nobody else is talking,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “Whenever he's going to come out and say something and get in front of the team, you know it's going to mean something and you better be listening.”

Hicks’ voice grew beyond football over the past 18 months. He’s made public comments encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and talked about his views regarding a college players’ association in the wake of players earning money off their name, image and likeness. He was also one of the program’s leading player voices last summer during demonstrations against racial inequality.

Being someone who’s looked up to, whether for advice about coverages or inspiration off the field, is something Hicks takes seriously. He remembers how former Badgers like Orr, D’Cota Dixon, Natrell Jamerson, Nick Nelson and Derrick Tindal guided him during his career and wants to be the same kind of influence.

“I want to hold dear to that, just giving my wisdom to younger guys and letting them know how to go through things or do things differently than I did,” Hicks said. “You don't want to let them down.”

Biggest cheerleader

Hicks’ mother, Schevette Glinton, laughs a bit when she hears about his post as one of the team’s leaders.

“When I see him on the field and visit him in school, he's like this big grown person. But then when he comes home, he turns into a baby,” she said with a laugh.

She still remembers the “hell-raiser,” as she called him. The boy who broke his leg around the age of 5 and stubbornly refused to use crutches, so he hopped along everywhere he went with his cast. The young man whose school had to call her in to discipline Hicks after he went to the top of a staircase and did backflips the whole way down.

But she also knows that despite her son’s loner nature, people gravitate toward him.

Faion Hicks and mom

Badgers senior cornerback Faion Hicks, right, and his mother Schevette Glinton pose after a Wisconsin football game. 

“Faion doesn't talk much, but everybody loves Faion,” she said. “I don't know if they just love the mystery of him, because he doesn’t say much, but his presence — when he walks in the room, you know he's there.

“It makes me feel as though I did a good job. I love to hear that he's doing well.”

Glinton will be in the stands Saturday, the first game Badgers fans have been allowed to attend since November 2019. Hicks is from Miami, Florida, where Glinton and the family still live. She comes to as many games as she can, at least a couple both at home and on the road, and she surprised him by being at the team’s open practice during training camp Aug. 21.

The games she can’t attend, she gathers Hicks’ siblings, uncles and family members at her house — decked out in Badgers memorabilia — for watch parties. She’ll text Hicks throughout the game congratulating him for good plays and questioning what went wrong on others. She said he’ll often call after games to figure out on which plays she think he needs to be better.

“Saturdays, no matter if it’s in season or not, every Saturday is Badger day,” Glinton said. “During season and offseason, we are Wisconsin Badger’d down every Saturday. So we go to the grocery store or even if we're just at home, we’re in Badger gear.”

Hicks is on track to graduate in December and will have the opportunity to test the NFL waters this winter. Those accomplishments down the road will be even sweeter if Hicks has the season his coaches, teammates and mother think he can.

“This year, where he can have like a full season,” Glinton said, “I feel like he's just going to be a beast.”

