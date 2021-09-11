How COVID-19 is impacting Badgers fans' football game day routines

Emily Proll has been attending University of Wisconsin football games for years, but this is the first season she’s been asked to wear a mask. For Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan, she tailgated farther from Camp Randall Stadium than usual and went to the concession stand during the first quarter to try to avoid the usual in-between quarters crowd.
Proll is one of many fans who has changed her game day routine due to COVID-19. Some have chosen to avoid games all together as the crowd of more than 70,000 poses too many risks. Others are wearing masks in the concourse, but many aren’t changing anything.
The last time before last week’s season opener that Camp Randall had fans was November 2019. Camp Randall has nearly been sold out twice in the two weeks since fans were allowed back.
We’re a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic and things are a bit more relaxed in Camp Randall with 55.5% of Wisconsin vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
UW is recommending fans wear a mask in outdoor common areas like the seating bowl, concourses and entry gates but isn’t requiring it. Masks are mandatory in Camp Randall’s indoor areas.
A majority of people in the stands and the concourse didn’t wear masks Saturday. A few people walking into the concourse on their way to the restroom or concession stand pulled them on to protect themselves in the crowded area.
Proll and her friends were the only ones outside Section H in the first quarter who were wearing masks.
“I’m a fairly laid-back person, so it doesn’t make me mad,” Proll said. “It’s a personal choice. I obviously wished people would, but you can’t get too upset about it.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County said in an email to the State Journal that it doesn’t have authority over Camp Randall because it’s state property, but it did say it is monitoring cases coming from UW and Camp Randall. It still was too soon to know as of Friday what impact the season opener against Penn State might have had on COVID-19 numbers in the state.
“We strongly encourage anyone gathering in crowded outdoor settings to wear a mask,” a Public Health Madison & Dane County communications representative said. “As we saw last weekend, that is largely not something that happened in the packed, open-air Camp Randall Stadium.”
Badgers fan Ambra Nett said she was surprised at how relaxed everything related to COVID-19 was Saturday. However, she didn’t change her game day routine.
“We’re all vaccinated, so we feel pretty comfortable,” Nett said “We have our masks in case we need them, but we haven’t seemed to need them.”
Dalton Saladis, a student at UW, also said he hasn’t changed much about how he approaches games. He said “everyone” still is going to the bars, so game day should be treated like normal.
Brian Harris, 42, was one of the few people masked in the concourse. He also was doing his best to stay somewhat socially distanced from others as he stood a few feet back from the person in front of him.
Harris said he feels comfortable because he’s being strategic about when he goes places and what he’s doing when he sits down.
“You have to get to the stadium an hour early,” Harris said. “Most game days you have to get to the concessions in the middle of the quarter. The biggest thing is nobody is enforcing masks, so just trying to be as careful as possible.”