How Chris Orr is filling a role for the Badgers that Paul Chryst has envisioned for years

Chryst said last week he’s wanted to create a role in his program like Orr’s for a number of years, but he wanted to make sure he had the right person to fill it immediately. Orr’s familiarity with the team — he played with the upperclassmen and was part of the recruitment for most of the underclassmen — and ability to share his knowledge and passion for the game made him an easy choice.

“I think there's a tremendous value for our current team members to have someone that can help them in just so many different ways,” Chryst said. “Whether it’s on field, whether it's off field, whether it's managing so many different things. … Guys that can just pass on so much information and be a resource. It's been a great thing to have those guys around and really excited about Chris."

Orr’s work time is spent mostly chatting with players and being a resource for them. His office is in UW’s weight room, where he knows he’ll see each player throughout the week, but he’ll hang out in the players’ lounge before meetings and in the locker room after practices to get more face time with them.

The value of having a friend, a peer, as a sounding board is hard to quantify, Orr said.