How Chris Orr is filling a role for the Badgers that Paul Chryst has envisioned for years

Chris Orr didn’t need much of a recruiting pitch to come back to the University of Wisconsin.
Orr was ready when Badgers football coach Paul Chryst approached him about an opportunity to join the program in a new role.
“Coach Chryst was like, ‘Hey, I have this position for you. I think you'd be a perfect fit for it. Let me know if you're in on it,’” said Orr, the Badgers’ Director of Player Development.
“And immediately I told him, ‘Yes.’ He was trying to tell me to take a day or two and think about it. I'm like, ‘Yes. Let's get it done. I know you're not going to put me in a bad situation.’ It was a no-brainer for me.”
The former Badgers linebacker was an all-Big Ten performer his senior season in 2019 and is one of 73 UW players to have played in 50 games for the program. Orr spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad but was on the active roster for three games. He had workouts with a few teams this fall but wasn’t signed.
He had been texting with Chryst this fall, catching up about their lives and the Badgers. Then Orr and his wife, Thalia, were in Madison in early September as part of Thalia’s birthday celebration. Orr said after Chryst offered him the position, the couple quickly packed their things in their suburban Dallas home and made the move north.
Chryst said last week he’s wanted to create a role in his program like Orr’s for a number of years, but he wanted to make sure he had the right person to fill it immediately. Orr’s familiarity with the team — he played with the upperclassmen and was part of the recruitment for most of the underclassmen — and ability to share his knowledge and passion for the game made him an easy choice.
“I think there's a tremendous value for our current team members to have someone that can help them in just so many different ways,” Chryst said. “Whether it’s on field, whether it's off field, whether it's managing so many different things. … Guys that can just pass on so much information and be a resource. It's been a great thing to have those guys around and really excited about Chris."
Orr’s work time is spent mostly chatting with players and being a resource for them. His office is in UW’s weight room, where he knows he’ll see each player throughout the week, but he’ll hang out in the players’ lounge before meetings and in the locker room after practices to get more face time with them.
The value of having a friend, a peer, as a sounding board is hard to quantify, Orr said.
“There's certain things that you don't want to bring up to your coach, but you do want to seek some advice from somebody (about),” Orr said. “Because a lot of coaches, a lot of them played and a lot of them even played here, but those (experiences) were decades ago, or at least a decade ago. It’s a completely new world, a completely different perspective.”
Current UW players would be hard-pressed to present a situation or problem with which Orr doesn’t have first-hand knowledge.
A tough injury to work through? Orr tore his ACL on the opening play of the 2016 season after winning a starting job. Losing playing time? Orr wasn’t a regular starter again until the 2019 season, having to wait behind future NFL players T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly. Pursuing a pro career? Orr fought through a year in what he called “the working man’s NFL” and shared his path. Trouble with school? Orr earned his master’s degree in his five years at UW and knows what it takes to get the job done in the classroom.
“It's definitely a way for the players to go to someone that they can relate to a little bit more instead of going to a coach,” freshman safety Hunter Wohler said. “His door’s always open. So it's a calming presence having him here, but at the same time, he brings that juice. He brings that energy to get us going, to get us ready for Saturday every week.”
Orr said he takes joy in watching the players whom he played with, like fellow inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, blossoming into stars and putting their imprint onto the UW program. He also spends time each week getting to know the walk-ons and scout-team players whom he didn’t play a role in recruiting. He knows their value and vital role on the team.
“The thing that we want is — at least how I think of it — is that if you are redshirting and you’re frustrated with that situation, I think that that's a good thing,” Orr said. “You should be competitive, you should feel like you're good enough to play. So I think that's a good thing. That's one thing that I always try to tell them. It's a good thing that you're mad because that means you have a drive inside of you to go play. You're competitive, you have that confidence about yourself.”
As a team captain his senior season and a recognized leader throughout his career, he appreciates the conversations he’s had with current players about leadership styles.
He preaches authenticity.
“There's no cookie-cutter formula for being a leader,” Orr said. “All it takes to be a leader is hard work, discipline, courage, and most importantly, love. You have to love and care for your teammates, and love and care for your team, more than even yourself. I think once you can do that, then guys will easily follow you because they know that all your intentions are pure.”
Orr still likes to get the guys pumped up on game days — “He's always been really good at rallying the guys around him,” senior tackle Logan Bruss said. The adrenaline rush of playing the game is still there on Saturdays, Orr said. The door isn’t closed on his playing career, but he said there are a number of opportunities open to him.
He loves his current position, and his master’s program focused on college sports administration, so he could continue on this path. His brother, Zach, is the outside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the two talk about coaching philosophies. He also got a taste of broadcasting — something that would seem to fit his outgoing personality — after he appeared on Fox before the Badgers’ game against Notre Dame in September at Soldier Field.
Whatever he chooses, he knows football will be at the heart of it.
“I think that is kind of your responsibility if you have knowledge of the game to pass it to the next generation,” Orr said. “There's a lot of different avenues that come to mind. But I honestly have no idea which one yet.”
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern football: 3 keys to victory, why a retirement could help the Badgers and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
All eyes will be on the UW backfield after junior Chez Mellusi’s season-ending injury left an already-thin position without one of its most reliable players. Freshman Braelon Allen likely will be asked to carry more of the load, but it’s the non-Allen carries that could get interesting. Redshirt junior Brady Schipper has been the third back, but redshirt sophomore Julius Davis and freshman Jackson Acker got work in mop-up duty against Rutgers.
The retirement of Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz after last season has been most apparent in the Wildcats’ rushing defense — they’re last in the Big Ten and one of the worst in all of the FBS, allowing 224.6 yards per game. Nebraska (427), Michigan State (326), and Minnesota (308) gained more than 300 yards rushing against Northwestern, and Michigan (294) narrowly missed that mark.
Badgers redshirt quarterback Graham Mertz had his best game of the season against Rutgers, bouncing back from a first-drive interception to tie his season high with 240 yards and throw a season-best three touchdowns. The three touchdowns went to different receivers, and Mertz showed good touch on a pair of throws over the middle of the field for first downs.
That interception was Mertz’s first since the Illinois game, and protecting the ball again will be important against Northwestern. The players have changed from the defense that forced Mertz into five turnovers a season ago and the Wildcats aren’t forcing turnovers at a high rate (1.3 per game), but not ceding momentum with a giveaway has been helpful for the Badgers’ offense over the past month.
Edge: Wisconsin
When Northwestern has the ball
The Wildcats have struggled mightily to score points this season. Their per-game yardage total is 10th in the Big Ten (361), but the red zone has been a consistent issue. Northwestern has 19 red-zone scores on 27 attempts, but only 14 of those are touchdowns.
Quarterback Andrew Marty has taken the lead role under center, but Ryan Hilinski and Hunter Johnson have spent time as the signal-caller this season. Accuracy hasn’t been any of the QBs' strong suits, with Northwestern completing 57.1% of its passes.
Sophomore Evan Hull is getting the bulk of the work at running back, and his 791 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns lead the team. Stephon Robinson Jr. (35 catches, 489 yards, two touchdowns) and Malik Washington (34-426-2) are the names to watch at receiver, and Hull (22-205-2) has proven to be a capable weapon on routes from the backfield.
An interesting matchup will be the Badgers’ outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig against Northwestern sophomore tackle Peter Skoronski. The left tackle has allowed 17 pressures (1.8 per game) this season, and he only allowed one against Burks and Herbig last season.
UW’s FBS-best rushing defense should be able to contain Hull and make Marty throw to beat it, and there’s a good chance the Badgers’ run of turnover creation continues against a team that has six turnovers in its last three games, all losses.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
The Badgers have secured a takeaway on special teams the past two weeks, recovering a muffed punt against Iowa then forcing and recovering a fumble on kickoff coverage last week at Rutgers.
Northwestern has had trouble in the kicking game this season — kicker Charlie Kuhbander is 6 for 11 overall and 2 of 6 on field goals of more than 30 yards. UW senior Collin Larsh had his first missed field goal in five weeks against Rutgers, but he did make a 28-yard try in the first half.
Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich will have to be careful where he places his kicks this weekend. Northwestern has averaged 17.1 yards per punt return this season.
Edge: Slightly Wisconsin
Trends
UW is 3-4 against Northwestern in their past seven meetings, but the last home loss came in 2015. The Badgers are on a five-game win streak, marking the fourth season in which coach Paul Chryst has led a streak of at least five wins since becoming the program’s coach. Chryst’s Badgers teams are 15-4 in November and have gone 4-0 in November three times in his first six seasons.
The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road this season, while UW is 3-2 at Camp Randall. Northwestern is a 24-point underdog and is 3-6 against the spread this season.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in program history and is one of only two coaches to stay with the Wildcats for 10 or more years.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Keep building passing attack: Graham Mertz is looking about as comfortable as he has in the pocket for the Badgers over the past three weeks. He’s been decisive in his decision-making, and he’s paying off good protection and open receivers with solid pay. UW should keep up that against Northwestern, especially with play-action passes early in the game. Northwestern is going to have to commit extra bodies to stopping the run, and Mertz should have one-on-one opportunities early and often.
2. Get an early lead: One through line during the Badgers’ five-game win streak has been getting leads in the first half. The only game in the streak that the Badgers lost that first-half lead was at Purdue, but UW got a late field goal to tie the game before halftime. Leads allow coordinator Jim Leonhard to unleash the front seven in the pass rush, and Northwestern’s middle-of-the-pack offense — eighth in the Big Ten in rushing and passing — can’t operate one-dimensionally if the score forces it to throw more.
3. Dominate the interior: Leonhard credited the work of nose tackle Keeanu Benton and the entire defensive line for how effective the unit has been this season. He said by sharpening their angles and allowing them to be more downhill, it’s helped create more disruption in the backfield. Northwestern’s interior line isn’t likely to be able to handle Benton or ends Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens. The Wildcats allow more than five tackles for loss per game, and the Badgers are tied for 17th in the FBS with 6.8 TFLs per game.
THREE KEYS FOR THE WILDCATS
1. Keep Marty moving: Northwestern has used just about every realistic option it started the season with under center at some point this season. Senior Andrew Marty has gotten the bulk of the work the past two weeks and it’s probably the best decision the Wildcats can make. His 60.5% completion rate is the best on the team, and he’s a willing runner despite being a 6-foot-3, 224-pound pocket passer. His mobility could be helpful in buying time against UW’s active pass rush, turning sacks into throwaways.
2. Muck it up: Whatever the Wildcats have done trying to stop opponents’ rushing attacks this season hasn’t worked, so Northwestern should muck it up against the Badgers’ resurgent ground game. What’s that look like? Blitzing linebackers, shooting gaps and hoping those tactics lead to chaos in the backfield. This is a high-risk, high-reward proposition — this strategy also could lead to huge lanes to the second and third levels for UW rushers — but the way the Wildcats are playing up front must change for them to have a chance.
3. Tackle Braelon Allen: UW will need freshman tailback Braelon Allen to be the primary tailback and carry the biggest load of his young career with junior Chez Mellusi out for the season. Allen already has shown prowess in running through tackles — PFF credits him with 4.03 yards after contact per carry. Northwestern is tied for 12th in the Big Ten with 117 missed tackles, per PFF, so a step forward in this area is necessary.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 60-37-5
First meeting: UW lost 22-10
Last meeting: UW lost 17-7 last season
UW's longest winning streak: 13 games (1972 to 1984)
UW's longest losing streak: Six games (1929 to 1937)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
It’s difficult to envision the Badgers' opponent getting to double-digit points. Northwestern doesn’t have enough firepower to handle UW’s defense, which really only has been beaten by high-level receivers. Northwestern has been able to drag UW into rock fights despite a talent gap in the past, but its defensive front is in for a long afternoon against UW’s offensive line.
UW quarterback Graham Mertz should be able to find holes and exact some revenge against the defense that started his downward trajectory last season.
Badgers 35, Northwestern 7
The fan's pick
