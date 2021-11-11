 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Chris Orr is filling a role for the Badgers that Paul Chryst has envisioned for years
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

How Chris Orr is filling a role for the Badgers that Paul Chryst has envisioned for years

  • 0

Chris Orr didn’t need much of a recruiting pitch to come back to the University of Wisconsin.

Orr was ready when Badgers football coach Paul Chryst approached him about an opportunity to join the program in a new role.

“Coach Chryst was like, ‘Hey, I have this position for you. I think you'd be a perfect fit for it. Let me know if you're in on it,’” said Orr, the Badgers’ Director of Player Development.

“And immediately I told him, ‘Yes.’ He was trying to tell me to take a day or two and think about it. I'm like, ‘Yes. Let's get it done. I know you're not going to put me in a bad situation.’ It was a no-brainer for me.”

The former Badgers linebacker was an all-Big Ten performer his senior season in 2019 and is one of 73 UW players to have played in 50 games for the program. Orr spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad but was on the active roster for three games. He had workouts with a few teams this fall but wasn’t signed.

He had been texting with Chryst this fall, catching up about their lives and the Badgers. Then Orr and his wife, Thalia, were in Madison in early September as part of Thalia’s birthday celebration. Orr said after Chryst offered him the position, the couple quickly packed their things in their suburban Dallas home and made the move north.

Chryst said last week he’s wanted to create a role in his program like Orr’s for a number of years, but he wanted to make sure he had the right person to fill it immediately. Orr’s familiarity with the team — he played with the upperclassmen and was part of the recruitment for most of the underclassmen — and ability to share his knowledge and passion for the game made him an easy choice.

“I think there's a tremendous value for our current team members to have someone that can help them in just so many different ways,” Chryst said. “Whether it’s on field, whether it's off field, whether it's managing so many different things. … Guys that can just pass on so much information and be a resource. It's been a great thing to have those guys around and really excited about Chris."

Orr’s work time is spent mostly chatting with players and being a resource for them. His office is in UW’s weight room, where he knows he’ll see each player throughout the week, but he’ll hang out in the players’ lounge before meetings and in the locker room after practices to get more face time with them.

The value of having a friend, a peer, as a sounding board is hard to quantify, Orr said.

“There's certain things that you don't want to bring up to your coach, but you do want to seek some advice from somebody (about),” Orr said. “Because a lot of coaches, a lot of them played and a lot of them even played here, but those (experiences) were decades ago, or at least a decade ago. It’s a completely new world, a completely different perspective.”

Current UW players would be hard-pressed to present a situation or problem with which Orr doesn’t have first-hand knowledge.

A tough injury to work through? Orr tore his ACL on the opening play of the 2016 season after winning a starting job. Losing playing time? Orr wasn’t a regular starter again until the 2019 season, having to wait behind future NFL players T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly. Pursuing a pro career? Orr fought through a year in what he called “the working man’s NFL” and shared his path. Trouble with school? Orr earned his master’s degree in his five years at UW and knows what it takes to get the job done in the classroom.

“It's definitely a way for the players to go to someone that they can relate to a little bit more instead of going to a coach,” freshman safety Hunter Wohler said. “His door’s always open. So it's a calming presence having him here, but at the same time, he brings that juice. He brings that energy to get us going, to get us ready for Saturday every week.”

Orr said he takes joy in watching the players whom he played with, like fellow inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, blossoming into stars and putting their imprint onto the UW program. He also spends time each week getting to know the walk-ons and scout-team players whom he didn’t play a role in recruiting. He knows their value and vital role on the team.

“The thing that we want is — at least how I think of it — is that if you are redshirting and you’re frustrated with that situation, I think that that's a good thing,” Orr said. “You should be competitive, you should feel like you're good enough to play. So I think that's a good thing. That's one thing that I always try to tell them. It's a good thing that you're mad because that means you have a drive inside of you to go play. You're competitive, you have that confidence about yourself.”

As a team captain his senior season and a recognized leader throughout his career, he appreciates the conversations he’s had with current players about leadership styles.

He preaches authenticity.

“There's no cookie-cutter formula for being a leader,” Orr said. “All it takes to be a leader is hard work, discipline, courage, and most importantly, love. You have to love and care for your teammates, and love and care for your team, more than even yourself. I think once you can do that, then guys will easily follow you because they know that all your intentions are pure.”

Orr still likes to get the guys pumped up on game days — “He's always been really good at rallying the guys around him,” senior tackle Logan Bruss said. The adrenaline rush of playing the game is still there on Saturdays, Orr said. The door isn’t closed on his playing career, but he said there are a number of opportunities open to him.

He loves his current position, and his master’s program focused on college sports administration, so he could continue on this path. His brother, Zach, is the outside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the two talk about coaching philosophies. He also got a taste of broadcasting — something that would seem to fit his outgoing personality — after he appeared on Fox before the Badgers’ game against Notre Dame in September at Soldier Field.

Whatever he chooses, he knows football will be at the heart of it.

“I think that is kind of your responsibility if you have knowledge of the game to pass it to the next generation,” Orr said. “There's a lot of different avenues that come to mind. But I honestly have no idea which one yet.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics