How Chris McIntosh went from a player unsure of his future with the Badgers to Wisconsin’s AD

It was the summer of 1996, Chris McIntosh’s second training camp with the University of Wisconsin football team, and he was starting to doubt whether he had what it took to play for the Badgers.

He told his mother, Julie, as much in a letter.

“I’m not sure I can do this,” he remembers writing. “I’m not sure this is for me.”

McIntosh was telling that story Wednesday afternoon from the Kohl Center shortly after being formally introduced as UW’s next athletic director. The man he’ll replace — Barry Alvarez will retire on June 30 — was McIntosh’s coach on that day 2½ decades ago when McIntosh was contemplating his future with the Badgers.

“Boy,” McIntosh said, “I’m glad I didn’t follow through on that one.”

A self-described “shy, timid kid from Pewaukee” arrived at UW back then with potential unknown even to him. It was his coaches — Alvarez and offensive line coach Jim Hueber, among them — who helped convince McIntosh of everything he could accomplish.

By the time his career with the Badgers was over, McIntosh had started for four seasons and served as captain on two teams that ended the season with Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl championships.