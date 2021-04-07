How Chancellor Rebecca Blank will find Wisconsin’s next athletic director and the ‘high cost’ of getting it wrong

The search for the next University of Wisconsin athletic director officially is underway, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank made it clear she understands the magnitude of finding the right person to replace Barry Alvarez.

“Leadership matters for maintaining the culture and the ethos and the quality of programs we have here,” Blank said Wednesday, one day after Alvarez announced he’ll be retiring this summer. “And if we get it wrong, we will not maintain that and that would be at a very high cost to our students, to our university, to the state.”

The job will be posted until April 28, at which time a nine-member search committee appointed by Blank will begin sorting through candidates in an attempt to narrow the field.

UW Athletic Board chair Pete Miller will lead the committee, which includes Badgers football coach Paul Chryst. Miller said the process will be “thorough” and that he hopes a hire can be made “within a few months.”

Alvarez said Tuesday his final day will be June 30, but Blank said she doesn’t necessarily view that day as a deadline by which to make a hire.

“I want the right person,” she said, “as opposed to a fast search.”

Wanted: ‘Best candidate’