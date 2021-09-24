How Badgers QB Graham Mertz blocked out the noise before playing Jack Coan, Notre Dame

“As a quarterback, you're not going to walk out Day 1 and be Joe Montana, Drew Brees, all those guys. It's truly a process. You’ve got to trust it.”

But the desire to make plays happen can’t overwhelm him. He has to stay patient. As much talk as there is outside the program about Mertz and the offense pushing the ball down the field more, trying to force deep shots that aren’t available only will make matters worse. Mertz knows that mistakes made trying to press the issue will become turnovers, especially this week against Notre Dame and star safety Kyle Hamilton.

Cleaning up the fundamentals in his throwing motion, timing and anticipation were some areas Mertz spent his bye week addressing. Another fix he needs to make is maintaining his poise in the pocket throughout a play.

Mertz hasn’t been disciplined with his feet as he goes through a play’s progression. His arm talent isn’t able to overcome the improper footwork and it’s led to some inaccurate throws. Mertz was pressured often and sacked twice early in UW’s season-opener against Penn State. His footwork when pressure comes hasn’t been sound since that point in the opener.