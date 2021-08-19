How Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich earned the title of 'freak'

“Coming into this year, every punt I'm just relaxed and I know I've done it before,” he said. “So it's just kind of having fun with it. Now, just going out there, even if the last kick was really good or really bad, I just clear my mind and hit the next one.”

Chris Haering, the Badgers’ special teams coach, says that Vujnovich’s work ethic in the weight room translates to what he does during and outside of practice. Vujnovich might only get a handful of kicks with the full team during the practice window, so he has to hone his craft with his fellow specialists on separate fields.

The biggest area of improvement Haering has seen is in Vujnovich’s hands, catching snaps cleaner and eliminating any wasted movement on the catch. That has resulted in a more consistent drop, Haering said.

“Every 10th of a second counts, especially when guys are coming off the edge running 4.4 (40-yard dashes) at you,” Vujnovich said.

Another adjustment Vujnovich has had to make is getting acclimated to a new long-snapper. Adam Bay, who snapped for UW for four seasons, graduated last year and will be replaced by sophomore Peter Bowden. The two have had ample time throughout the year to acclimate to each other, and Vujnovich said he’s as confident with Bowden as he was with Bay.