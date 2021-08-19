 Skip to main content
How Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich earned the title of 'freak'
UW FOOTBALL | FALL CAMP

Wisconsin Iowa Football

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during a game last season in Iowa City, Iowa.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Andy Vujnovich has no trouble getting people to believe he’s a football player.

The University of Wisconsin senior has many of the physical traits folks expect from a football player — broad shoulders, wide neck, muscular arms and thick legs. Where he runs into issues is convincing others of the position he plays.

“I say punter and they always think I'm joking,” he said.

UW coach Paul Chryst explains the improvement he's seen in punter Andy Vujnovich

Most people asking these questions expect the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Columbus to answer linebacker or tight end for the No. 12 Badgers. But he’s found his home on the football field as a specialist, and his passion for weightlifting is more for challenging himself and clearing his mind.

“Punting comes first. That's what I'm good at, so I plan on sticking with it,” Vujnovich said. “It's pretty awesome. I get a lot of recognition for just being an outlier, basically. Obviously, punting comes first, but it's fun to be showing out in the weight room as well.”

Vujnovich’s strength and workout feats were mostly an in-team storyline since he transferred to UW from Division III University of Dubuque in 2020, but they got a few mentions on TV broadcasts during the Badgers’ games last season. His measurables received a boost in notoriety when he was included in the 2021 College Football Freaks List, an annual feature from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that details the sport’s most impressive athletes in terms of size, strength and speed.

Per Feldman’s list and a follow-up story from UWBadgers.com, Vujnovich bench presses 395 pounds, had a 35-inch vertical leap and 10-yard split of his 40-yard dash of 1.54 seconds and a 4.0-second pro agility time.

“He’s a guy that we have to kick out of (the weight room) every day,” said Shaun Snee, the team’s director of strength and conditioning. “He’s a guy that does above-and-beyond stuff in here, doing a lot of bodybuilding. The great thing about him is he brings so much energy to that group — this specialist group is one of the best we’ve had in terms of training in the weight room.”

UW coach Paul Chryst joked with former linebacker Jack Cichy, who's been visiting Badgers training camp this month, that the specialists look a little different than when Cichy was on the team, a reference to former kicker Rafael Gaglianone (5-11, 240).

Despite the impressive numbers Vujnovich has put up in the weight room, even more time and effort has gone into punting this offseason. He averaged 41.6 yards per punt last season, 10th among Big Ten Conference punters, and five of his 33 tries went for 50-plus yards. His first Division I punt against Illinois went 60 yards, which ended as his season-high.

What he hopes to avoid this season are the shanks, like the 34-yarder against Northwestern, which dragged down his average. Having the experience of last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule gives him confidence for this year, and he thinks he can eliminate the poor punts from his game.

“Coming into this year, every punt I'm just relaxed and I know I've done it before,” he said. “So it's just kind of having fun with it. Now, just going out there, even if the last kick was really good or really bad, I just clear my mind and hit the next one.”

Chris Haering, the Badgers’ special teams coach, says that Vujnovich’s work ethic in the weight room translates to what he does during and outside of practice. Vujnovich might only get a handful of kicks with the full team during the practice window, so he has to hone his craft with his fellow specialists on separate fields.

The biggest area of improvement Haering has seen is in Vujnovich’s hands, catching snaps cleaner and eliminating any wasted movement on the catch. That has resulted in a more consistent drop, Haering said.

“Every 10th of a second counts, especially when guys are coming off the edge running 4.4 (40-yard dashes) at you,” Vujnovich said.

Another adjustment Vujnovich has had to make is getting acclimated to a new long-snapper. Adam Bay, who snapped for UW for four seasons, graduated last year and will be replaced by sophomore Peter Bowden. The two have had ample time throughout the year to acclimate to each other, and Vujnovich said he’s as confident with Bowden as he was with Bay.

Asked about hang time or yardage, Vujnovich said he doesn’t have any specific metrics he’s trying to hit this season, just the team goal of pinning opponents inside the 10-yard line on any punt across the 50. He’ll get his first taste of a true Camp Randall Stadium game day when No. 19 Penn State visits on Sept. 4. To hear the home crowd react to a good punt is something he’s been yearning for.

“You just have to go out there and perform,” Vujnovich said. “I just want to go out there and execute for the team and do what's best for them.”

