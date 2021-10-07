How Badgers ILB Leo Chenal brings energy to the Badgers despite his inward personality

Leo Chenal often finds himself yelling on the football field.
He says most of the time words aren’t coming out and a message isn't being delivered. Like Michael Scott with a sentence, Chenal will start yelling without knowing where it’s going, but he hopes he’ll find it along the way. This is just one aspect of the intensity Chenal brings to the University of Wisconsin football team as one of its star inside linebackers.
“I was always the guy that's screaming — maybe I'm not screaming a message, I'm just screaming a sound,” Chenal said with a laugh.
Chenal is always on when it’s time for football. Practices, games, film sessions, whatever — his energy always is high, and it’s an asset to his game as important as his strength and speed.
UW needs all the energy Chenal can supply this week as it tries to pick itself up after stumbling out of the gate. The Badgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) face their first true road game of the season Saturday at Illinois (2-4, 1-2) and need to find a way to win to begin turning around a season that is teetering on disaster.
Chenal has played every snap of the Badgers' past two losses after missing the first two games of the season after contracting COVID-19. He was out there imploring UW to keep swinging even late in the game against Michigan, when the score was out of reach.
“He just loves football,” junior safety John Torchio said. “Like the last possession (of the Michigan game), he’s like, ‘Come on, we need a turnover, we need a turnover.’ The switch is never off.”
Added freshman tailback Braelon Allen: “He’s a crazy guy before the games. … He just has an energy to him that kind of brings it out of me. And I know we kind of connect in that way.”
Love of football is one of the first traits Chenal’s teammates and coaches will bring up when they talk about the junior from Grantsburg. It’s one of the first things Chenal shares when he talks about his game and the dedication he’s put into it.
That expressive nature on the field is a 180 from who Chenal is off it. He’s quiet and likes to keep to himself when not wearing his pads. His time away from the game and the team often is spent alone, with his family or among a small circle of friends.
Neither side of Chenal is a façade covering for the other, rather they’re two ends of his personality that find their outlets in different arenas.
“I think the best thing that he does is he's authentic as can be,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Every moment he steps onto that field, he has that same mindset. … The way he carries himself and the way he approaches it can be contagious, it's infectious. … You talk about being all-in? That guy is all-in on every play, everything he's doing.”
Instant impact
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard knew he and his staff would have to help Chenal control his energy when he made his season debut against Notre Dame.
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept 3 — one day before the Badgers’ season opener against Penn State — Chenal was ruled out for at least the game against the Nittany Lions and the following week against Eastern Michigan. With a bye week included in his time off, Chenal said he spent so much time studying the Irish and felt so amped to be back on the field that he was a detriment to the defense early in that game.
“I was getting overexcited a lot of the times in the first half against Notre Dame,” he said. “I was kind of cheating things up and it kind of messed up my assignments and it kind of hurt others as well.”
Even if he wasn’t perfect, Chenal immediately made his presence known. He had a team best eight tackles, one for loss, and a forced fumble against Notre Dame. He added 12 tackles and a quarterback hurry against Michigan. Chenal’s second on the team in tackles with 20 after playing only two games.
The physical side effects of Chenal’s COVID case are fading. He said after the Notre Dame game that his conditioning had slipped a bit after not being able to work out without feeling sick. But he said Monday that he’s feeling better through long workouts and games.
Leonhard relies on Chenal to make tackles in the run game and often has deployed him as a pass rusher. Chenal’s relentless energy helped him get on the field as a freshman and has powered him to become one of the Big Ten’s best linebackers.
“He’s not going to miss opportunities,” Leonhard said.
“You just think of any random training camp practice or a game where all of a sudden he makes a play and everyone just elevates their game. Or it's one of those where everybody in that stadium notices. Obviously that's going to affect some people on the other side of the ball. It's fun to watch. It's hard to do. I wasn't around very many people that could be at that level, all the time, non-stop.”
One of Chenal's best on-field skills is his ability to defeat blockers. He'll sometimes achieve that goal with quickness and beating a blocker to the spot — essentially not allowing the blocker to engage with him as he pursues the ball. But oftentimes he'll simply overpower a blocker with his violent hands and strength that includes a 420-pound bench press.
“If you take a wrong step, you're not in the right body position, he'll make you pay every time,” senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss said.
A ‘quirky’ loner
Chenal had to spend 10 days in isolation after learning he tested positive for COVID. Not being able to practice and play football crushed him. The being alone part … not so much. Chenal says he likes to stick to himself when he can.
That’s not to say he doesn’t like being around his teammates — they’re some of his closest friends in Madison and his brother, John, is UW’s senior fullback. Chenal’s got a reputation for cracking dad jokes and doing things that make teammates pause and laugh.
“On the field, he yells like, ‘Hee-hoo,’ and he has all these little one-liners and stuff,” Torchio said. “He’s just a quirky guy, but that's who he is. And he knows that is he is and plays to it.”
Those quirks were present in high school as well, when Chenal was garnering Gatorade state player of the year honors and dominating the Lakeland Conference.
“He did all sorts of goofy stuff,” said Andy Hale, Chenal’s football coach at Grantsburg.
“He’d do weird yells like that, chants, get guys to kind of smile and loosen up and join in. As a coach, you really like it because he'd break up some of those days our kids are kind of in a funk or just quiet and going through the motions. He never did that. He’d always kind of bring some excitement, try to bring some energy that way.”
When Chenal gets downtime, teammates are more likely to find him playing video games than out and about. Gaming helps him calm down after his day is done, he said.
Chenal’s play naturally has other players looking to him as an example. Not everyone’s a natural leader, and Chenal’s spoken with teammates about how he can insert himself among the group of leaders more this season.
“When you think of Leo, you think of a true competitor, true football guy,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “It’s amazing to see him grow. … He was a little quiet at first, kind of shy, didn’t want to talk to nobody. But just kind of seeing him grow and that confidence grow in him over the course of these years here.”
Football is Chenal’s solace, and if he continues playing the way he has in a UW uniform, he very well could make a living at it. The sport allows him to open up more than he does outside of it.
“I think football, for me personally, is so much different than out in the world,” Chenal said.
“I feel like when I step on the field, it's like a whole different me that comes out, where it's like I'm not afraid, I just go all out vocally and everything. It's always been that way. I'm not a very talkative guy. I'm not going out hanging out with everybody. But when it comes to the field, I'm going to hype everybody up.”
Wisconsin vs. Illinois football: 3 keys to victory, why attitude matters for the Badgers and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
A lot of attention will be paid this week to the availability of quarterback Graham Mertz, who is questionable after suffering a chest injury on a sack last week against Michigan. Mertz said he’ll try everything he can to practice and play this week.
If Mertz can’t go, junior Chase Wolf would start for the Badgers against an Illinois defense that has recorded 85 pressures in six games. UW needs more from its offensive line in both pass protection and run blocking. Multiple linemen and Mertz said that the game plan this week features more elements to help the line, but they didn’t divulge what those will look like.
Illinois edge rusher Owen Carney, who has 4½ sacks over his last three games, will challenge UW’s senior tackles to protect the quarterback better than they have early this season.
UW could be down to its third and fourth tight ends because both Jake Ferguson and Jack Eschenbach are questionable.
Don’t be surprised to see more tailbacks getting involved. UW isn’t getting enough from its rushing attack — just more than 100 yards per game against Power Five opponents — and may try to get freshman Braelon Allen more touches because he has the ability to push a pile at 6 foot 2, 238 pounds.
Also look for receiver Chimere Dike to continue getting more looks after making two big catches, including a touchdown, against Michigan.
Edge: Push
When the Illini has the ball
Illinois touts one of the most experienced rosters in college football and its offense is littered with players with more than 15 games of experience under their belts. Center Doug Kramer and fellow offensive linemen Verderian Lowe and Alex Palczewski power a unit that resembles what coach Bret Bielema ran at UW in form, but not always in function.
Running back Chase Brown just posted 257 yards rushing against Charlotte, but Illinois, much like the Badgers’ other Power Five opponents this season, uses its run game to set up deep passes. Quarterback Brandon Peters missed time with a shoulder injury this season and he’s only thrown one touchdown in 3½ games.
Illinois protects the ball well, giving away just four turnovers, but it shares a problem with the Badgers’ offense — ineffective play in the red zone. Illinois has scored on 10 of 16 red-zone drives this season; UW has scored on 10 of 15 in two fewer games.
UW’s defense will need to find ways to get into the backfield and bring down Peters after not recording a sack last week. Peters has decent mobility and picked up rushing gains of 30 and 31 yards against the Badgers last season.
UW’s toughest matchup on the outside might be Isaiah Williams. The wide receiver who converted from quarterback is averaging nearly five catches per game and runs a lot of short routes that can be difficult for cornerbacks to combat if they’re not in press coverage.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
Both punters could be active in this game, an under-the-radar matchup between two of the best in the Big Ten. UW’s Andy Vujnovich is fourth in the conference with an average try of 47.7 yards. Illinois’ Blake Hayes is averaging 45.8 yards per punt, but 19 of his 38 punts have pinned the opponent inside its 20-yard line and 11 have traveled 50-plus yards, tied for the most in the league.
Neither team has had much return game to speak of, but Illinois’ advantage with kicker James McCourt (11 of 16 on field goals this season) has been diminished by the solid play of UW’s Collin Larsh (6 of 8).
Edge: Push
Trends
UW is trying to avoid a 1-4 start for the first time since 1990 and going back-to-back season with a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2003-04. UW coach Paul Chryst is 5-1 against Illinois as the Badgers’ coach. The Badgers are 10-point favorites but are 1-3 against the spread this season.
Illinois hasn’t won a Power Five game since its Week 0 upset against Nebraska. Bret Bielema went 37-19 in conference play as UW’s coach, but he was 11-29 in SEC games as the coach at Arkansas. He’s off to a 1-2 start in Big Ten play at Illinois.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Avoid turnovers: This is trite, but it’s worth mentioning until the Badgers actually do it on Saturdays. UW has 12 turnovers this season, an average of three per game, and is facing an Illinois defense that has 10 takeaways (1.7 per game) this season. Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has two forced fumbles in four games this season and 12 forced fumbles in his career. He’s one away from tying defensive end Simeon Rice’s program record for career fumbles forced. Thirty of the 74 points the UW defense has allowed have come on possessions following a UW turnover.
2. Get Dike involved again: Sophomore receiver Chimere Dike caught his first two targets of last week’s game for a combined 54 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted just one more time — a catch broken up on a nice play by Michigan’s Daxton Hill. UW had myriad issues protecting the quarterback against Michigan, but it could help out the line by using Dike on some shallow crossing routes and getting the ball out fast. Dike is one of the team’s best receivers and has just seven touches in four games. That should change quickly.
3. Change the tone: The Badgers too often have looked like a team that is waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then a positive mood never is recovered when a mistake happens or the opponent takes a lead. Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal spoke this week about the importance of maintaining good body language and a better attitude. Do that this week. Illinois isn’t one of the best teams in college football like the teams the Badgers lost to are.
THREE KEYS FOR THE ILLINI
1. Feed Williams: Isaiah Williams is a supremely talented player for Illinois, one UW hasn’t seen much of this season. His quickness and agility on the edge allow him to make plays that don’t appear to be there on first glance. UW is strongest in its front and will slow the Illini rushing attack, so getting Williams the ball in the flats and letting him try to create yards after the catch may be the smartest plan of attack.
2. Blitz heavily: Owen Carney Jr. is a handful for the Badgers to deal with as an edge rusher, but Michigan was able to grind the UW offense to a halt with well-timed blitzes last week. The Wolverines blitzed on 10 of 30 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and tallied six sacks. Illinois should consider using its defensive backs as blitzers as well. UW had trouble identifying them and getting them blocked against Michigan.
3. Win the special teams battle: UW’s special teams have hurt the cause over the past two weeks, and Illinois would be wise not to return the favor. While field-goal kicking and punting used to be where the Badgers settled for less than average, they have been executing kickoffs correctly and fielding punts this season. Illinois must not give up possessions or field position with errors on special teams to pull off the mini upset. Remember, Illinois downed a then-undefeated UW team in 2019 with a pressure-packed 39-yard field goal.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 43-37-7
First meeting: Teams tied 10-10 in 1895
Last meeting: UW won 45-7 at Camp Randall last season
UW's longest winning streak: Nine games (2008, 2011-2018)
UW's longest losing streak: Six games (1987-1992)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
UW’s defense should be stout enough not to allow much to the Illini, but it’s hard to expect much from the Badgers with the uncertainty at quarterback for the Badgers. Perhaps this is the week the offensive line and run game get it going and take the pressure off whomever is under center. Both defenses are hunting turnovers, and I think this is the week that UW gets the edge in that category and it decides the game.
Badgers 24, Illinois 14
The fan's pick
