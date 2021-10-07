How Badgers ILB Leo Chenal brings energy to the Badgers despite his inward personality

That’s not to say he doesn’t like being around his teammates — they’re some of his closest friends in Madison and his brother, John, is UW’s senior fullback. Chenal’s got a reputation for cracking dad jokes and doing things that make teammates pause and laugh.

“On the field, he yells like, ‘Hee-hoo,’ and he has all these little one-liners and stuff,” Torchio said. “He’s just a quirky guy, but that's who he is. And he knows that is he is and plays to it.”

Those quirks were present in high school as well, when Chenal was garnering Gatorade state player of the year honors and dominating the Lakeland Conference.

“He did all sorts of goofy stuff,” said Andy Hale, Chenal’s football coach at Grantsburg.

“He’d do weird yells like that, chants, get guys to kind of smile and loosen up and join in. As a coach, you really like it because he'd break up some of those days our kids are kind of in a funk or just quiet and going through the motions. He never did that. He’d always kind of bring some excitement, try to bring some energy that way.”

When Chenal gets downtime, teammates are more likely to find him playing video games than out and about. Gaming helps him calm down after his day is done, he said.