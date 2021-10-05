How Badgers football leaders are trying to manage frustration with the team's poor start

“Our players are smart,” Leonhard said. “We have to play well, we have to do our thing. Defensively, it's one of those where you kind of have to put the blinders on. I don't care if you're scoring points or not because it changes. How many 51-48 games are lost in college football? It goes both ways where you never know how that game is going to play out and you kind of have to just continue to push.”

There’s frustration building on the offense as well, with key playmakers like senior Danny Davis saying the offense’s lack of production is grating.

One element of the offense that’s been noticeably absent this season is the jet-sweep run. It’s been a staple play for the Badgers and a way to attack the defense when it’s not being honest in covering the edges of UW’s line. But UW has only tried five jet sweeps — four by senior Kendric Pryor and one by sophomore Chimere Dike — through four games. Those plays have gained 44 yards, an average of 11 yards per try.

“I'm not too sure. I honestly couldn’t tell you,” Davis said when asked why the jet sweeps haven’t occurred more often. “I just go out there and whatever is called, I go out there and try to perform it to my best.”