How a tweak in offseason training made Collin Larsh a reliable kicker for the Badgers

Larsh never has lacked confidence and the way the season ended in 2020 only furthered the Marshall product’s belief in himself. He made a 30-yard field goal in overtime to give the Badgers a 20-17 win over Minnesota then made all six of his PAT tries in the bowl win over Wake Forest.

Inconsistencies early in his career nearly cost him his position, but he dedicated himself to getting stronger this offseason to make kicking for distance easier. He said UW’s director of strength and conditioning Shaun Snee helped him find the right combination of strength training and stretching to achieve a stronger leg.

“One of my big emphasis after the season last year was let's get stronger so that I can swing it a lot easier,” Larsh said. “You can think about it like golf — the harder you try to swing at a ball, the less control you have at it. If I could swing 70% at a ball and have it fly a lot straighter, then that would be a lot better. So that's what I've been putting the focus on.”

Adding power to his kicks also has helped him take over the kickoff role for UW, something he hadn’t done since his days at Monona Grove High School.