How 2 in-state recruits navigated through college football camps, including Wisconsin's

SUN PRAIRIE — Jerry Kaminski is in control.
The Sun Prairie East quarterback sets up in a shotgun look, awaiting a snap several yards in front of him on a hot June 24 afternoon. He shows composure and confidence in directing players through the various routes they run, offering either constructive feedback or praise depending upon the result, whether a poor throw, drop or good route.
“Good catch,” he says after one reception.
Kaminski, by all means, displays command of what takes place during this time. One area where the previously uncommitted recruit does not hold all the cards is on the recruiting trail.
He, like many other high school players wanting a shot to play at the college level, take part in various schools’ camps to show their mettle in hopes of receiving interest. Kaminski and Hudson defensive lineman Will McDonald both recently participated in sessions held by the University of Wisconsin as they continued to navigate through their recruiting journeys.
People are also reading…
These aren’t the only camps the two have been slated to participate in. McDonald, younger brother of UW defensive end Cade McDonald, journeyed to Madison and Iowa. He also participated in one Badgers camp in 2021.
“I attend the camps to get exposure and get in front of schools I am interested in,” Will McDonald said. “With that being said, I get a lot of great coaching and reps with great competition. The end goal is to be offered (a scholarship) by that school.”
Kaminski also traveled to Northern Illinois and Kansas last month. He, like McDonald, hopes to impress those programs, along with improving during the events and forming new bonds with other players.
“I attend the camps to one, obviously get recruited and show these coaches what I can do, but also to get better and meet some new people,” Kaminski said. “I'm obviously going to get better. It would be a waste of my time if I was going to be getting worse, so I'm going to get better, and also meeting new people and some new friends.
“The relationships you build through football are unbreakable. I've met so many new people, it's been awesome.”
Gone campin'
The recruiting trail for the University of Wisconsin football program does not only include players taking unofficial or official visits during the summer.
UW was scheduled to host six camps in June, according to UWcamps.com. Five were designated for grades 9-12. Two were set up as specialist camps for long snappers, kickers and punters, while three were designated as “all position showcase.”
The showcase camps cost $80 per session, the specialists camps are $200, but it’s not just the fees to attend that recruits needed to pay for. Branden McDonald, father to Cade and Will, laid out the potential expenses of hotels, increased gas prices and food.
“We're not going to the ones down south,” Branden McDonald said. “We're not flying anywhere or doing anything crazy, but I'd say Iowa is going to be $300-plus, and Wisconsin will definitely be $300-plus as well.”
Brian Kaminski, father to Jerry and football coach at Sun Prairie East, did not disclose financial costs, but he estimated in late May that Jerry had attended seven or eight camps before June’s busy schedule. He also described an “endless” amount of hours put in.
His son also crossed state borders, training on some Sundays with Jeff Christensen at Throw It Deep, a group that trains quarterbacks and wide receivers within Chicagoland and Arizona. The elder Kaminski noted how Christensen has coached Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Jerry participates in a 7-on-7 team out of Chicago called Boom Football, and he also performed well during the Elite 11 regional, an annual series of events that features some of the nation’s best prep quarterbacks, earlier this spring in Ohio.
Brian Kaminski has helped guide his players through the years during their recruitment, and he now is doing the same for his son.
“It’s fun, it's frustrating, it's exciting, all those things into one deal, and you're hoping it culminates into a great event at the end here,” Brian Kaminski said. “The nice thing about camps now and stuff like that is a lot of them are one day. Back when I was growing up, a lot of those were three-day camps and $400, or whatever it is. Now you can get to these camps for one day and really only spend about $45, $50.
“So that helps out a little bit, but as a parent, I think we're willing to make sacrifices so our young people in our lives can be as successful as we can, and we'll continue to try to do that.”
Camp activities … and feedback received
Will McDonald took part in UW’s June 13 camp, which he thought went “really good” despite needing to bypass most of the testing drills like the 40-yard dash and shuttle run due to inclement weather. He received the most feedback from defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, though he also spoke to coach Paul Chryst a bit at the end of camp.
“They liked the aggression and the athleticism, but technique-wise, I needed definitely some work with my hands placement-wise,” McDonald said. “As for what they kind of wanted to see, they kind of just wanted to see everything. They wanted me pass rushing at a three-(technique on the defensive line), they wanted me at a five-(technique), kind of all over the board just to show that I was versatile.
“They wanted to see a lot of the run stuff as well. So the planks drill, when it’s a 1-on-1 versus the o-line, and you basically just push as hard as you can to see who's stronger and who has better leverage and all that.”
Kaminski received the opportunity to work with new UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram during UW’s June 2 camp, which included testing and quarterback drills.
“We worked a lot on a five-step drop and some play action stuff and throwing on the run,” Kaminski said. “And then after that, we went and threw routes on air, and then we did a couple of 1-on-1s, and then we were out of there.”
Will McDonald, whose older brother Cade received a scholarship offer after a camp in 2019, expects more contact with UW.
“They talked about getting me back on campus and visiting, and then getting to the games this year, obviously,” he said. “I'd be there anyway because of my brother but inviting me down there.”
Kaminski said he received "good" feedback from Engram at the camp, but his assessment of where he stood with the three FBS schools June 18 demonstrates the uncertain nature of recruiting.
“(Northern Illinois) said they really liked me and that I was high up on their board, and then they were going to see me the next day at Wisconsin as well,” he said. “And we were going to continue to talk there, but then they had one offer out for a quarterback, and he committed that morning, so that sucked.
“Then Wisconsin, they have a kid from South Dakota (2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who recently committed to Washington) pretty high on their board, so they're waiting to see what he does, and then I'm gonna be talking to them a little bit more. Then Kansas, I'm pretty high on their board right now, and they have another camp the 24th, and then after that, they're really gonna let me know where I stand with everything.”
He tried to keep a positive attitude.
“I'm just trying to control what I can control really, and just keep getting better,” Kaminski said. “Really, just every team that passes on me that they're gonna see when I'm in college that they missed out, so that’s really my mindset going through this.”
What lies ahead
Opportunities abound for the two soon-to-be high school seniors. Another athletic opportunity may win out, while the other recently committed to play football elsewhere.
McDonald previously tweeted Power Five football offers from Iowa State and Kansas, along with FBS programs Akron, Army, Kent State and Northern Illinois. He also was named an All-American by USA Lacrosse, and he holds 20 Division I offers in that sport, including from Ohio State and Virginia.
“We kind of talk a lot in our family about you setting yourself up for 40 years and not four,” Branden McDonald said. “And if that means you get to play sports in college and do what you love, that's awesome.
“But I just want them to land where they have, No. 1, academic opportunities that get them to where they want to be, and Will’s thinking about engineering as well. You just want them to be in a place where they're happy and have some fun and do the right things for them.”
COMMITTED! @dfreund7 @BubbaSchweigert pic.twitter.com/aIgyuAbBgH— Jerry Kaminski (@jerrykaminski1) June 26, 2022
Two days after that throwing session with friends, Kaminski announced his decision to commit to FCS program North Dakota. He expressed his gratitude to his friends and various coaches.
But the first people he thanked in his June 26 tweet were his parents.
“I am so grateful for all the sacrifices you guys made to help make my dreams possible,” Kaminski wrote. “It’s a special feeling being able to play for my father in high school. You were the first person to ever believe in me and I will forever appreciate that.
“I am grateful for all of the lessons you have taught me about the game and the special memories created.”
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.
TRECH KEKAHUNA
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Three-star receiver prospect Trech Kekahuna added another member to the Hawaii to UW pipeline when he orally committed on June 19.
Kekahuna, listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Kekahuna is slated to play his senior season at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
Kekahuna has the agility to contribute as a returner.
JACE ARNOLD
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022
The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22.
Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.
Arnold is a willing tackler whose elite speed will be an asset for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
JAMEL HOWARD JR.
Stamped📍 @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/fZhqkBgS2e— Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) June 27, 2022
UW snagged another recruit out of Illinois when Jamel Howard Jr. announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 26, 2022.
Howard is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago and a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. Howard's high school film shows an explosive lower-body that allows him to blow offensive linemen off the ball.
Howard and 2022 recruit Curt Neal look to have the abilities be anchors of the Badgers' 3-4 defense in the near future.
CHRISTOPHER TEREK
Committed! #OnWisconsin @HitterFootball @john_sig85 @BadgerFootball @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/oASi4MTv7l— Christopher Terek (@cterek77) June 29, 2022
UW landed a fifth recruit out of Illinois when Chris Terek (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) committed on June 29, 2022.
Terek is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who is most likely to fit at tackle in the Badgers system. The Glenbard West High School product picked the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and others.
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022