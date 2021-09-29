'Hope's not a method': What the Badgers are doing to help quarterback Graham Mertz play better

Paul Chryst was presented with a number of options to explain the struggles of his quarterback Graham Mertz.
Is it Mertz’s footwork holding him back? Is he not on time with his throws? Is he simply not putting the ball in the right place?
Chryst, the seventh-year University of Wisconsin football coach who also serves as the team’s quarterbacks coach and play-caller, wouldn’t attribute it to just one of those things, but he said they’re all intertwined. It’s not as if Mertz is incapable of playing well, but with the Badgers sitting 1-2 and Mertz in a turnover-filled stretch, Chryst said getting his starter back on track is about finding rhythm.
“Every quarterback I've been around, when they're playing well, they're playing in rhythm,” said Chryst, who played quarterback to start his college career and has coached college QBs for 15 years. “And what is rhythm? Footwork’s tied into it. I think that leads to the timing, and when you have good rhythm, when you have good timing, when you have good footwork, when you have good eyes, then you're going to perform better, right?
“And if one of those is off slightly, for a number of different reasons, then that you have to work through or you have to overcome. It’s not just one of those. It's not, ‘Boy, consistently it's been this,’ so you say, ‘All right, let's just do that one thing, then we've got it.’”
Mertz was asked a multitude of questions about his process during a play and where he thinks he’s off.
The redshirt sophomore said missing on locations, being too quick on reads and attempting to force things late resulted in the four-interception performance against Notre Dame on Saturday. Mertz has to quickly make corrections in these areas with No. 14 Michigan (1-2) and its No. 24 passing defense in the country set for a visit to Camp Randall Stadium this week.
“For me it's just going back, looking at it and seeing what's good, what to build on,” Mertz said. “Obviously you'd help them out on location a little more, don't force some stuff, don't try to make an extra play when it's not there.”
Mertz is 54 of 95 passing (56.8%) for 566 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions through three games. He’s also fumbled four times, losing two of them. Mertz says he must eliminate the fumbles — “Obviously you're not playing good football when you do turn the ball over,” he said.
Mertz and Chryst have been working together closely since Chryst took over as the team’s quarterbacks coach in February, and Mertz has said on multiple occasions that he and Chryst have an open communication about what plays and concepts each likes against particular defenses.
But that communication hasn’t translated to an improved offense yet. The Badgers rank 108th in the FBS in yards per completion (10.55) and 126th in third-down conversion rate (27.1%).
UW hasn’t had the success rushing the ball it is accustomed to against its Power 5 opponents, averaging 129 yards in two games after gaining just 78 last week against Notre Dame. That’s hurt Mertz’s ability to use play-action on his passing attempts. Chryst has insisted that UW’s offensive troubles don’t rest on Mertz’s shoulders, and that’s the focus as the Badgers try to kick-start their offense and avoid the first 1-3 start in the Chryst era.
“It’s, ‘What can we do?’” Chryst said. “Hope’s not a method. It's what can we do to make progress? I think that you also have to tie in everyone with it.”
Mertz said he’s not worried about the growing criticism outside the program about the start to his season.
“Everybody's the first critic as soon as you do something wrong,” Mertz said. “It's all comes back down to self talk and me just being a complete person off the field and being there for my family, talking to my family. Because in the end, it's your close-knit circle that really matters. And that's the guys in this locker room. It's my family, it’s the coaches, everybody in the facility. I've shut it all off. All I'm worried about is getting better every day.
“I know stuff’s going to come up that's going to be good, bad and ugly. It's going to fall on me, that's part of my job. It's what I do. But for me, I will never lack trust in myself. As soon as that goes, you lose everything. I trust myself, I trust my family, trust my teammates, my coaches, and that will never waver. And I just know in order to play good football, I’ve got to trust myself and just cut it loose.”
