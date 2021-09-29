'Hope's not a method': What the Badgers are doing to help quarterback Graham Mertz play better

UW hasn’t had the success rushing the ball it is accustomed to against its Power 5 opponents, averaging 129 yards in two games after gaining just 78 last week against Notre Dame. That’s hurt Mertz’s ability to use play-action on his passing attempts. Chryst has insisted that UW’s offensive troubles don’t rest on Mertz’s shoulders, and that’s the focus as the Badgers try to kick-start their offense and avoid the first 1-3 start in the Chryst era.

“It’s, ‘What can we do?’” Chryst said. “Hope’s not a method. It's what can we do to make progress? I think that you also have to tie in everyone with it.”

Mertz said he’s not worried about the growing criticism outside the program about the start to his season.

“Everybody's the first critic as soon as you do something wrong,” Mertz said. “It's all comes back down to self talk and me just being a complete person off the field and being there for my family, talking to my family. Because in the end, it's your close-knit circle that really matters. And that's the guys in this locker room. It's my family, it’s the coaches, everybody in the facility. I've shut it all off. All I'm worried about is getting better every day.