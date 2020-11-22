Hoosiers' huge comeback falls short against Buckeyes in Big Ten East showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After climbing to its highest AP Top 25 poll ranking in more than a half century, No. 9 Indiana got a chance find out how it measured up with Big Ten behemoth Ohio State, a team the Hoosiers hadn’t beaten in 32 years.
They came up short but sure made it interesting — and a lot closer than the No. 3 Buckeyes would have liked.
Behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half only to be outlasted by the Buckeyes 42-35 on a rainy Saturday in an all-but-empty Ohio Stadium.
“You know, people didn’t think we belonged on the field with Ohio State, but I think we showed that today,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I think we’re a good football team, a really good football team.”
The Buckeyes (4-0) were happy to get out of there with a win after leading 35-7 early in the second half and allowing Indiana to climb back to within one score. Two weeks ago, Ohio State led 35-3 at halftime and was outscored 24-14 in the second half in a win over Rutgers.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to close out games,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “This is kind of the second week now we let a team hang around a little bit, and we’ve got to get that fixed. But (there were) so many great things in this game. Indiana is a good team, they’re a top-10 team, so this was not easy.”
The Buckeyes defense in the second half struggled to slow down Penix, who had the best statistical day of his career — 27-for-51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns.
Penix passed for four touchdowns in the second half but also made a critical error, tossing an interception that Ohio State’s Shaun Wade returned for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter. The game might have been different if it wasn’t for that.
Penix had a great day but came up just short as Indiana fell to Ohio State for the 26th straight time.
“I loved what I saw today, but obviously we didn’t get the result wanted, so it hurts,” Penix said.
The running game helped Ohio State maintain control when things were dicey. The Buckeyes had two late drives after the Hoosiers got within a touchdown that didn’t result in points, but burned clock and Indiana’s timeouts.
The Hoosiers’ last possession started deep in their own territory with 38 seconds left and ended with a desperation lateral play that never crossed midfield.
Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Fields accounted for three scores as the Buckeyes amassed 607 yards of offense.
Fields was 18-for-30 for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times. He ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.
“Of course I made bad decisions,” Fields said. “I ended up with three picks but we got the W today. That’s all that matters. We got the W, and we’re 4-0.”
Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards — his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards — and two scores for the Buckeyes.
Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history with back-to-back games with 200 receiving yards. He caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday after grabbing 11 for 200 yards last week in the win over Michigan State.
Iowa routs Penn State
Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he’s not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands.
But Iowa’s quarterback doesn’t have to be, especially when the 300-pounders in front of him do most of the hard work like they did on Saturday in Iowa’s 41-21 win over Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania.
Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson to snap Iowa’s six-game losing streak in the series.
“A really good team win for us tonight,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I almost forgot how good it feels to come out of here with a victory.”
Iowa players presented Ferentz with the game ball in the locker room after the Big Ten’s longest-tenured coach won his 100th game in conference play.
The points came quick for the Hawkeyes, who scored on their first two drives, forced four turnovers and stymied the Nittany Lions (0-5, 0-5) on a pair of first-half fourth-down tries.
“We got in this situation together and we’re going to get out of it together,” said Penn State coach James Franklin, whose team fell to 0-5 for the first time in program history.
Illinois hammers Nebraska
Brandon Peters threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first game in nearly a month, Illinois had two rushers go over 100 yards, and the visiting Illini (2-3, 2-3) beat the turnover-plagued Huskers (1-3, 1-3) in Lincoln.
“I didn’t see this coming,” said Nebraska coach Scott Frost, whose team entered as a 16-point favorite. “I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. I didn’t think we had the juice we had last week. It’s almost like our team thought you win one game, you’re good. That’s not how it works.”
Illinois led 28-10 after two quarters, their most first-half points against a conference opponent in 10 years, and won its second road game in as many weeks.
“You can imagine what our locker room was like,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “I’m told we haven’t won in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange played. Whenever something like that happens, it’s a big deal.”
Michigan survives Rutgers in triple OT
Michigan had to switch quarterbacks, go three overtimes and play roughly 4 1/2 hours to avoid the football program's worst start in 53 years. It was worth it.
Hassan Haskins dove in from less than a yard out on fourth down in the third overtime and the Wolverines snapped a three-game losing streak by outlasting Rutgers 48-42 on Saturday night.
“This win means a lot,” defensive lineman Chris Hinton said. “It’s the first step to get back on track. We didn’t quit. We just kept swinging.”
The guy who delivered the biggest blows was sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara, who replaced starter Joe Milton late in the second quarter. He threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Michigan (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) handed Rutgers (1-4, 1-4) its fourth straight loss.
“Cade was outstanding," said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been under fire with his team off to its worst start in his now six-year tenure. "Really gritty. Really gritty performance in all ways. His play was inspiring. I can’t say enough great things.”
Michigan missed the 2-point conversion after Haskins' touchdown, but safety Daxton Hill intercepted Noah Vedral's desperation heave into the end zone from the 24-yard line to end the game.
It marked the second straight week Rutgers coach Greg Schiano saw his team squander a second-half lead.
“There was a bunch of guys that are hurting really bad,” Schiano said. “Needless to say, a bunch of guys really spilled their guts out there on the field. It just, you know, we’re not there yet. We’re just not quite there yet. And we’ll keep chopping and keep working. We will get there.”
Gophers win on disputed penalty
Josh Aune’s interception with 44 seconds left at the Minnesota 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on Purdue gave the beleaguered Gophers defense a big lift and preserved a 34-31 victory over the Boilermakers on Friday night in Minneapolis.
Jack Plummer completed 35 of 42 passes for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season for Purdue, which took the ball with 2:01 left at its 39.
The Boilermakers (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten), boosted by a career-high 15 receptions for 116 yards from Rondale Moore, moved in position for what they believed was a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham in the final minute. Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays revealed scant evidence of a foul. Aune picked Plummer off on the next play.
Mohamed Ibrahim scored his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota (2-3, 2-3) a 34-24 lead.
