Hoosiers confident in QB Jack Tuttle in showdown against Badgers

“Jack Tuttle is a special player, too. I know that he has not played a lot here, but he has a big-time arm and has tremendous football instincts and football IQ. He is extremely bright, but his greatest quality is his work ethic. He was the first guy to our walk-through this weekend and was doing drops on air. He did not even know if he was going to play a snap. As you could tell, when he entered the game, he was ready,” said Indiana coach Tom Allen, who has his team ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the late 1960s.

Tuttle doesn’t present the dual-threat ability nor the mobility in the pocket Penix does, but Tuttle has a variety of weapons to work with to keep the Hoosiers dangerous. Scott is the reigning Big Ten offensive player of the week after scoring three touchdowns against Maryland, and he was a key factor in the team’s use of the Wildcat formation in the red zone.

Receiver Ty Fryfogle is having an All-Big Ten season, leading the conference in receiving yards (652) and receiving touchdowns (seven), while fellow receiver Whop Philyor (367 yards, two TDs) and tight end Peyton Hendershot (143, three) are threats as well.