Highly coveted QB Caleb Williams passes on Wisconsin for Southern Cal

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans and ending a recruiting battle that included the University of Wisconsin.

Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media Tuesday, a video that included the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.

UW was a surprising contender for Williams in the transfer market, but there were a number of family and football connections that had the Badgers in the running.

New UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and the Engram family are close friends with Williams’ family — Williams quarterbacked the high school team that Bobby’s son and Badgers wide receiver Dean Engram played for. Williams’ desire to develop professional quarterbacking skills had some believing he was seeking an under-center offense like the Badgers and Paul Chryst run.

Williams’ family is also friendly with former UW quarterback Russell Wilson, who transferred to UW in 2011 and led one of the best seasons in program history before heading to the NFL. Chryst was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for that team.

A State Journal source who requested anonymity said UW boosters spoke this weekend attempting to coordinate name, image and likeness deals for Williams — another of his list of desires at his new school — but it was believed the offering at USC was more enticing.

Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated that the Trojans would be his choice.

State Journal reporter Colten Bartholomew contributed to this report.