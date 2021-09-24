Highlights from Barry Alvarez's appearance on 'Pardon My Take'

Sollenberger: Are you in favor of expanding to eight or 12 teams?

Alvarez: I like to expanding to eight, eight is my number. I think 12 … if you look at the number of games, and I think coaches would manage that — the FCS plays, they have a playoff. They get through it OK. But I think 12, selfishly, for our league eight is better. I think it's fair for the players. You can guarantee all your conference champions get in, you have at-large teams that have an opportunity to get in and that opens the gate for more. And it just doesn't carry on into the second semester.

Katz: The way college football is set up right now, it definitely feels like there's three or four programs that are so far ahead of everyone else that it's hard to break in. Do you think this is a cyclical thing? Or do you think this is kind of how it's going to be for a while and it’s Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, those teams, Oklahoma if you want to throw (it) in there. They're going to recruit better guys, they're going to keep it rolling. And it's going to be pretty much impossible for other teams to break into that party.