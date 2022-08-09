Here's why receiver Skyler Bell is turning heads at Wisconsin football camp

Skyler Bell leapt after a Graham Mertz pass in the middle of the south end zone Monday, snagged it over the outstretched arms of a defender and maintained possession while crashing to the Camp Randall Stadium turf.

It was the highlight of the day for either side of the ball at the University of Wisconsin’s football practice, and a continuation of the strong showing Bell has been putting together since bowl-prep practices in December.

Bell appears to be in the Badgers’ top line of wide receivers, a unit trying to replace two multi-year starters in Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. The receiver group is deep and there’s competition for roles, but Bell’s display of route running, aggressiveness in blocking and run-after-the-catch ability has him firmly in the mixing for a starting spot.

“The goal is to be perfect, but obviously you're not going to be perfect,” Bell said. “Just try and go out there, know what I'm doing, play fast, play confident. I think that's what I was able to do in the spring and that's why I saw a good amount of success. Fall camp, I'm just trying to build on that, get more comfortable with the plays and hopefully take off this season.”

Bell, a redshirt freshman from Bronx, New York, saw his stock rising before the Badgers flew to Las Vegas to play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. He recorded his first college catch in that game, a diving grab of 15 yards to convert a third-and-9, and continued to stand out during spring practices. His ability to create separation on crossing routes in particular made him a frequent target for Mertz, UW’s junior quarterback.

Mertz believes a year of college life has made Bell more mature and that is starting to come through on the field.

“You come into college and you’ve got to learn how to lead yourself,” Mertz said. “And he dove into that and learned how to lead himself how to recover, how to do all that stuff.

“He's got that dog (in him), but he's also spreading that to (the receivers), which is cool.”

Receivers coach Alvis Whitted saw the most significant changes for Bell in the weight room.

Bell was hampered by a hamstring injury at multiple points last season. Bell was frustrated from missing practice and channeled that into a training and recovery cycle that’s helped him avoid soft-tissue injuries and avoid aggravating his prior issues. He’s been healthy throughout the summer and thus far in camp.

“You can see the growth and you can see the strength in the run game, being physical as a blocker, run after catch, strong routes,” Whitted said. “He's developing and trending in the right direction. So that's I'm truly excited about and he's earned it. He's worked his tail off. And hopefully we can continue to put it together and just make him a part of the offense as a mainstay.”

One way Bell can become a mainstay is by following the lead of junior Chimere Dike.

Dike, as long as he’s healthy, is the only lock to start at receiver thus far in camp. He’s contributed since his true freshman season in 2022 and become a mentor to the rest of his group, one that’s talented by inexperienced.

“(Bell) has that want-to to make plays, score touchdowns,” Dike said. “He’s done a great job of evolving his maturity and his approach. He’s playing really physical, so I’ve been really proud of the way he’s going at it.”

Bell knows that making plays like the one he did Monday are the surest path to locking up a starting role. UW coach Paul Chryst said he knows Bell has the desire needed to help the offense and likes how he’s developed to this point, but wants to see more.

The attitude with which Bell plays was a significant focus of his work this offseason, and he believes that can be what pushes him over the top as coaches evaluate him.

“Make sure that whenever I run in a route, or whenever I'm in a route blocking, the DB feels me,” Bell said of his goals. “Make sure that he knows I'm here and I mean business. Because that's what we preach in our room — every time we step on the field, it’s business.”