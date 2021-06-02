Here's why former teammates think Chris McIntosh is poised for success as Wisconsin's AD

“Day to day, when you see somebody just attack relentlessly and compete at such a level and put so much detail into their work … it's that standard,” Kolodziej said. “It gives him the credibility to demand that standard of others.

“He was always first in line to accept responsibility, he never shied away from it. Everybody wants to own the good things; he has never shied away from owning any of the shortcomings or failures as a group, as a team or as a person. So I think you appreciate that as well. (Leaders) don’t want to pass the buck, right?”

Kolodziej has worked at UW since 2015, serving first as the strength and conditioning coach before assuming defensive line coaching duties this offseason. He’s seen McIntosh take on more responsibilities in the athletic department and keep his cool through stressful situations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He believes McIntosh will stay true to who he is and not get wrapped up in trying to mimic Alvarez.

“He's himself … to try and replicate Barry, you know it would be impossible,” Kolodziej said.