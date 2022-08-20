Here's where Wisconsin football's offensive line stands after injuries cause a camp shuffle

Bob Bostad doesn’t mind if he comes off as a bit ornery.

Outsiders’ perspectives on his mood aren’t his concern right now. No, the University of Wisconsin football team’s offensive line coach has a laser focus on getting his group set and improvement by the time it lines up for its opener against Illinois State on Sept. 3.

That task is becoming difficult as injuries and other issues have jostled lineups and pushed players into different roles than the ones he’d envisioned. For Bostad, who’s coaching offensive line for the first time since 2016, the fact that he isn’t sure about his two-deep at this point in training camp is disconcerting.

“I don’t like moving guys around,” Bostad said. “I don’t like playing musical chairs. I don’t think it’s fair to the players. But we don’t have that luxury and very few people do. I would love to just say, ‘Hey, my first group go in there, then my second group go in there,’ and I’d love to practice for six hours. But we don’t have that luxury right now.

“I’m chomping at the bit to get to that. It bothers me.”

Depth issues are legitimate for the No. 18 Badgers, but at least the starting five up front appears to have been figured out.

The contest for the right tackle position has a clear front-runner in redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman. He’s moved into the No. 1 unit after junior Logan Brown started camp in that role and Bostad moved redshirt freshman Nolan Rucci to left tackle, where he’s been working with the second team. Mahlman’s size and length at 6-foot-8 can force defenders to take wide angles around the edge, and he has shown improved run-blocking power this fall.

Mahlman’s not yet the mauler Brown can be when he’s at his best, but he has the attitude needed to reach that level. Mahlman’s run blocking progress is partially due to maintaining lower pad level throughout his blocks.

“The cage doesn't care how tall you are,” Mahlman said, referring to the metal chutes UW linemen perform drills under to force low pad level. “I’ve still got to get low. I can definitely see the difference in film when I play with my pads out, pads low. Way more effective. So I really try to make it a sense of urgency in my mind, ‘OK, I want to stay low in this block.’”

Right guard Michael Furtney, center Joe Tippmann, left guard Tyler Beach and left tackle Jack Nelson have been mainstays on the first team during practices open to reporters. That group will be different at Sunday’s open practice after Nelson injured his thumb.

Nelson isn’t expected to be out long, but Mahlman moved to first-team left tackle and Brown moved into the top right tackle role after Nelson’s injury.

Nelson’s got the athleticism and raw power to handle a wide range of defenders on the edge, though he’s still refining his game against speed rushes after spending last season at right guard. Bostad saw Nelson and Tippmann as the foundation around which he built his idea of this line this offseason.

“When I evaluated him and saw the things I saw, I felt like, ‘OK, this is our beachhead right here, this is where we’re going to start,’” Bostad said of Nelson, later giving Tippmann the same designation. “If you go back to my other lines, really the left tackle was that guy, then it kind of went to center.”

Beach has been solid throughout camp, though his quickness in climbing to the second level needs work. This is his first season playing guard for the Badgers. Furtney has cut out some of the problems he’s had against bull rushes, but still needs to improve his hand fighting when his initial punch doesn’t land.

Bostad had a short leash at Monday’s practice, pulling Tippmann for a few plays after a mishandled snap on the first play of 11-on-11 drills and pulling Beach after a missed assignment later on. That do-or-die approach to each snap keeps UW’s linemen on their toes, and makes them realize that their spots aren’t locked in yet.

“It establishes, really, just responsibility,” Furtney said. “You know when you make a mistake. We’re not so new to this offense that you're like, ‘Oh, wait, I made a mistake?’ That never happens. You know when you jump, you know when you go to the wrong guy, you know that it's very clear what's expected of us. That's one thing I’ll tell everybody about coach Bostad, it's black and white with what's expected of us. We're always going to know what he wants us to give and what he wants us to do.

“Obviously, we want as many reps as we can (get). You’re not going to like it when you lose a rep, but it establishes, ‘OK, I messed up, I lose a rep.’”

Creating depth at each position has been a priority for Bostad, going as far as to keep sophomore Tanor Bortolini focused primarily on the backup center role while mixing in reps at right guard. Bortolini proved he can start after filling in at center in 2020 and at tackle last season when others were injured. But Bortolini was favoring his right leg as he was helped off the field by trainers late in Monday’s practice.

UW didn’t provide an update on Bortolini’s injury, but he wasn’t wearing a brace Thursday and he’s expected back in action this season. Sophomore Dylan Barrett has taken snaps at center and sophomore Trey Wedig was seen working on snaps with quarterbacks after Monday’s practice.

Bostad is still scarred from the team’s 2009 matchup against Fresno State, when his group was down to its fourth center after a rash of injuries. UW lost an experienced and trusted center/guard swing player in Cormac Sampson when he decided to end his football career after spring practices and pursue a career in education.

“We can’t just think we’re going to go out here and play with two guys,” Bostad said. “We’ve got to work to develop players that if we go on the road and travel 10, we’ve got to have four centers.”

For as much as their position coach may worry, Badgers linemen see the unit rounding into form as they sit two weeks from the season beginning.

“I think we just had to find our fit, what gets us going,” Mahlman said Thursday. “Just a few things like that. I think we're starting to gel, all our top guys — not even just the starters, all the top guys — starting to gel, work harder, have a better mentality. And we're getting after it these last few practices.”