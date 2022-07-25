Here's where Big Ten media members see Wisconsin football's season going

Media members who cover Big Ten Conference football predict the University of Wisconsin will reach the conference title game this season, but fall to the unanimous favorite Ohio State.

UW was picked to win the Big Ten West by 31 of the 36 voters in the Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll, but all 36 voters see the Buckeyes winning the East and the league title game. A reporter from the State Journal participated in the poll.

Ohio State is the first unanimous preseason favorite since 2015. UW hasn’t won the Big Ten West since 2019 and hasn’t won the Big Ten since 2012.

Three respondents see Iowa winning the Big Ten West for a second consecutive year and two predict Minnesota will win the West.

Badgers junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig earned second place in the preseason defensive player of the year poll with 55 points, including 10 first-place votes. Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell was first with 74 points and 20 first-place votes. Herbig had nine sacks last season, which leads all returning Big Ten players.

UW sophomore tailback Braelon Allen was third in the preseason offensive player of the year voting with 37 points. OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud won the poll with 32 first-place votes, while Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was second. Allen had 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman for UW last season, and he is on the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards watchlists in the preseason.

Cleveland.com took over organizing a Big Ten preseason poll when the league dropped the practice in 2010.

Here's a look at the full poll:

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31)

Ohio State over Iowa (3)

Ohio State over Minnesota (2)

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (32 first-place votes) 101 points

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (2) 42

3. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 37

4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8

5. Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue 7

6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 5

7. Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland (1) 4

8. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota 3

9. (tie) Rakim Jarrett, WR, Minnesota 1

9. (tie) Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State 1

9. (tie) Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State 1

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (20 first-place votes) 74

2. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (10) 55

3. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State (4) 26

4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (1) 20

5. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 8

6. Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State 7

7. (tie) Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 3

7. (tie) Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana 3

7. (tie) Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska 3

7. (tie) J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State 3

11. (tie) Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 2

11. (tie) Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State 2

11. (tie) P.J.Mustipher, DT, Penn State 2

14. (tie) Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State 1

14. (tie) Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers 1