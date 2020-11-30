Here's what we know about the Big Ten football title game amid COVID-19 issues

Northwestern (5-1) has essentially clinched the West Division championship and a berth in the conference championship game. Northwestern’s last scheduled game is against Illinois on Dec. 12. Regardless of the result, the Wildcats hold head-to-head tiebreakers that would take precedent over teams that could potentially finish with a better winning percentage, Iowa and UW.

If another Big Ten game is canceled this weekend, Northwestern potentially could face the team able to play, but that would need to be decided by noon Wednesday.

Per Big Ten bylaws this year, teams need to play six regular-season games to be eligible for the league title game. UW, with a maximum of five regular-season games played, is not eligible unless the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six. For that to happen, all other Big Ten games but the Badgers’ over the next two weeks would need to be canceled.

In the East Division, Ohio State must win its final two games of the season to clinch the title-game berth and the minimum six games required. If Ohio State were to cancel this week’s game at Michigan State or next week’s game against Michigan, it would be ineligible for the championship game and Indiana would represent the East in Indianapolis.