 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's what we know about the Big Ten football title game amid COVID-19 issues
0 comments
topical alert top story

Here's what we know about the Big Ten football title game amid COVID-19 issues

{{featured_button_text}}

As it has with every walk of life this year, COVID-19 is muddying the Big Ten Conference football championship picture.

Multiple COVID-19-related issues around the Big Ten came to light Monday, affecting the University of Wisconsin and other teams in the hunt for a berth in the league title game.

Download PDF 2020 Big Ten football tiebreakers

The COVID-19 outbreak that canceled the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe last week canceled this week’s game between No. 16 Northwestern and Minnesota in Minneapolis. Minnesota announced the cancellation Monday and said it had 47 people within the program — 21 student-athletes and 26 staff members — test positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 19.

Michigan announced it was pausing in-person activities Monday after an undisclosed amount of presumed positive COVID-19 tests. Those tests were being confirmed Monday evening and put the Wolverines’ game Saturday against Maryland in doubt. Meanwhile, No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) — which had to cancel its game at Illinois last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak — said it resumed small-group workouts Monday.

Northwestern (5-1) has essentially clinched the West Division championship and a berth in the conference championship game. Northwestern’s last scheduled game is against Illinois on Dec. 12. Regardless of the result, the Wildcats hold head-to-head tiebreakers that would take precedent over teams that could potentially finish with a better winning percentage, Iowa and UW.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If another Big Ten game is canceled this weekend, Northwestern potentially could face the team able to play, but that would need to be decided by noon Wednesday.

Per Big Ten bylaws this year, teams need to play six regular-season games to be eligible for the league title game. UW, with a maximum of five regular-season games played, is not eligible unless the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six. For that to happen, all other Big Ten games but the Badgers’ over the next two weeks would need to be canceled.

In the East Division, Ohio State must win its final two games of the season to clinch the title-game berth and the minimum six games required. If Ohio State were to cancel this week’s game at Michigan State or next week’s game against Michigan, it would be ineligible for the championship game and Indiana would represent the East in Indianapolis.

Ohio State, ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff poll, has the conference’s best chance of playing in the CFP despite its limited schedule thus far. But it’ll need to play and win the rest of its games — including the league championship game in Indianapolis — to keep that hope alive.

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics