Here's what might make it harder to get a brat inside Camp Randall at Badgers' football opener

Gates are scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. for Saturday's game against Penn State, which starts just after 11. In past seasons, Lucas said, fans arriving between 9:30 and 10:15 encountered no line at entry gates. The wait was five to 10 minutes if they showed up between 10:15 and 10:35, and 15-25 minutes after that.

"We're going to put a lot of attention on gates and entry, especially with digital ticketing and trying to have people out there to educate people and make that process as efficient as possible," Lucas said. "We may have to get creative with personnel we put out there as well ... to make sure that runs smoothly."

The Badgers have been more visible than in previous years in recruiting game-day workers for Levy and Contemporary Services Corporation, which handles security, ushers and those who work at ticket gates.

An online hiring site on Monday showed job openings for a number of positions connected to Badgers football games through Levy, including cooks and suite attendants.

Concessions already were set to undergo a transition to cashless operations at Badgers games this season but a shortage of workers adds another challenge.