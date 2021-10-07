Here's what Badgers football alumni think of the current team and its apologies

“I just want for people to understand too that we're no madder than the players that are on the field,” Ball said. “They are more disgusted with their play than we will ever be. … Hopefully (current players) understand that at the end of the day, we just want to watch the players have fun. Just to relax and have fun. We will always be Wisconsin Badgers fans, always through the thick and thin. Right now we're going through some tough times, but we're still right behind you.”

UW faces its first true road game this week at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten), attempting to begin a season turnaround.

A hefty dose of criticism outside the program has been directed at this season's offensive line, which hasn’t helped a struggling quarterback group with protection or opened many holes in the run game. UW is averaging 163.3 yards per game on the ground, but that number dips to just more than 100 yards against Power Five opponents.

For the first three games of the season, the Badgers’ offensive line was using a rotation in which the two guards, the center and at times the left tackle would give way to the second unit. UW coach Paul Chryst said his reasoning for it was that all nine had earned the right to play and there’s value to players in both units seeing the game from the sideline perspective.