Here's how Wisconsin's incoming 2022 recruits faired on the high school gridiron this weekend
Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves was recruited by the Badgers to play tight end.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

J.T. Seagreaves may be a tight end at the next level, but he’s proven impressive as a running back for Monroe in recent weeks.

His four-score effort Friday night was among the highlights for the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class this weekend.

Here’s how the rest of the class fared this weekend:

Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB

Burkett’s Sabers, the top-ranked team in the AP poll in Division 6, improved to 6-0 after taking advantage of several Bradford mistakes. Burkett finished 14-of-21 through the air (66.7% completion percentage) with an interception while tossing three touchdowns — twice to Keaton Arendt (three for 123 yards) for 39 and 62 yards.

Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT

Stoughton fell to 1-5 after Friday’s 20-8 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Nelson missed a Week 4 game against Baraboo, then suffered an ankle injury a week later in the first quarter and didn’t return. Stoughton coach Jason Becker said at the time he believed Nelson would miss multiple weeks.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE

The Cheesemakers improved to 5-1, popping East Troy 54-8. Seagreaves was at the center of it. While he’ll play tight end with the Badgers, the 6-foot-6 senior lined up a lot at running back again this weekend and scored four times. He opened the game with a touchdown reception then added an 8-yard run to make it 14-0. He added a 25-yard scoring scamper and then a 20-yarder to make it 27-0.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH

The 6-foot, 200-pounder, who projects as either a receiver or defensive back when he arrives in Madison next year, ran in a pair of touchdowns Saturday to lift the Warriors to a 54-14 win over Shaler. The win snapped a two-game skid and bumped their record to 3-2. Yacamelli scored on runs of 2 and 22 yards in the first half as Penn-Trafford built a 40-0 halftime lead. He entered the game with 508 yards and six TDs on 52 carries, plus five receptions for 99 yards and a score.

A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB

Lyde is out for the season after suffering a knee injury several weeks ago. He received the ball in the post-game huddle following an impressive 17-0 win over St. Joseph the week after his injury.

Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR

McIntosh crossed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season, posting a five-catch, 117-yard performance for the 4-1 Panthers, who thumped Grand Ledge 57-15. The 6-foot-5 wideout hauled in two more touchdowns (57 and 15 yards), bringing him to five in the last three weeks and six overall. He now has 21 receptions for 484 yards (23 yards per catch) this season.

Watch McIntosh’s game highlights, including his 57-yard catch-and-run, here:

Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT

Neal’s Huskies improved to 5-0 with a 16-10 win over Chambers. No stats were provided for Neal this week.

Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB

The Dragons have sat at No. 3 in Texas’ Class 6A AP state poll and will at least hold onto that spot after a 68-7 beatdown of Trophy Club Byron Nelson. Jones picked off a first-half pass in the end zone.

Watch the pick here:

Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT

Brunner’s offense carved out 273 rushing yards on 43 attempts to beat West Bend 28-0 and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR

Anthony II had a quiet evening in a 47-6 win over Butler, hauling in three passes for 32 yards. But that was largely due to the fact that running back Daniel Swinney was cooking, rushing for 124 yards and three scores while hauling in a 90-yard touchdown pass. Anthony II did have a nifty one-handed, behind-the-back grab on a crossing route and had a key block, taking out two defenders, on one of Swinney’s scores.

Watch Anthony II’s acrobatic grab and block here:

Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S

No stats were available online, but Brown and Johnston City improved to 4-1 with a 19-0 win over Flora.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com

