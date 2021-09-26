Here's how Wisconsin's incoming 2022 recruits faired on the high school gridiron this weekend

J.T. Seagreaves may be a tight end at the next level, but he’s proven impressive as a running back for Monroe in recent weeks.
His four-score effort Friday night was among the highlights for the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class this weekend.
Here’s how the rest of the class fared this weekend:
Myles Burkett, Franklin, QB
Burkett’s Sabers, the top-ranked team in the AP poll in Division 6, improved to 6-0 after taking advantage of several Bradford mistakes. Burkett finished 14-of-21 through the air (66.7% completion percentage) with an interception while tossing three touchdowns — twice to Keaton Arendt (three for 123 yards) for 39 and 62 yards.
Barrett Nelson, Stoughton, OT
Stoughton fell to 1-5 after Friday’s 20-8 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Nelson missed a Week 4 game against Baraboo, then suffered an ankle injury a week later in the first quarter and didn’t return. Stoughton coach Jason Becker said at the time he believed Nelson would miss multiple weeks.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe, TE
The Cheesemakers improved to 5-1, popping East Troy 54-8. Seagreaves was at the center of it. While he’ll play tight end with the Badgers, the 6-foot-6 senior lined up a lot at running back again this weekend and scored four times. He opened the game with a touchdown reception then added an 8-yard run to make it 14-0. He added a 25-yard scoring scamper and then a 20-yarder to make it 27-0.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford (PA), ATH
The 6-foot, 200-pounder, who projects as either a receiver or defensive back when he arrives in Madison next year, ran in a pair of touchdowns Saturday to lift the Warriors to a 54-14 win over Shaler. The win snapped a two-game skid and bumped their record to 3-2. Yacamelli scored on runs of 2 and 22 yards in the first half as Penn-Trafford built a 40-0 halftime lead. He entered the game with 508 yards and six TDs on 52 carries, plus five receptions for 99 yards and a score.
A’Khoury Lyde, DePaul (NJ), DB
Lyde is out for the season after suffering a knee injury several weeks ago. He received the ball in the post-game huddle following an impressive 17-0 win over St. Joseph the week after his injury.
Tommy McIntosh, DeWitt (MI), WR
McIntosh crossed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season, posting a five-catch, 117-yard performance for the 4-1 Panthers, who thumped Grand Ledge 57-15. The 6-foot-5 wideout hauled in two more touchdowns (57 and 15 yards), bringing him to five in the last three weeks and six overall. He now has 21 receptions for 484 yards (23 yards per catch) this season.
Watch McIntosh’s game highlights, including his 57-yard catch-and-run, here:
Curtis Neal, William Amos Hough (NC), DT
Neal’s Huskies improved to 5-0 with a 16-10 win over Chambers. No stats were provided for Neal this week.
Avyonne Jones, Southlake Carroll (TX), CB
The Dragons have sat at No. 3 in Texas’ Class 6A AP state poll and will at least hold onto that spot after a 68-7 beatdown of Trophy Club Byron Nelson. Jones picked off a first-half pass in the end zone.
Watch the pick here:
Joe Brunner, Whitefish Bay, OT
Brunner’s offense carved out 273 rushing yards on 43 attempts to beat West Bend 28-0 and improve to 4-2 on the season.
Vinny Anthony II, Male (KT), WR
Anthony II had a quiet evening in a 47-6 win over Butler, hauling in three passes for 32 yards. But that was largely due to the fact that running back Daniel Swinney was cooking, rushing for 124 yards and three scores while hauling in a 90-yard touchdown pass. Anthony II did have a nifty one-handed, behind-the-back grab on a crossing route and had a key block, taking out two defenders, on one of Swinney’s scores.
Watch Anthony II’s acrobatic grab and block here:
Austin Brown, Johnston City (IL), S
No stats were available online, but Brown and Johnston City improved to 4-1 with a 19-0 win over Flora.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
