Here's how Wisconsin football's UCLA transfers, California natives view Big Ten expansion

It was a business move to Jay Shaw, plain and simple.

Not his transfer from UCLA to the University of Wisconsin football team last January — though he said there were notes of development and growth in that decision that also could be perceived as business.

The Big Ten's impending addition of his former school and Southern Cal were what Shaw, a cornerback who played the last four seasons for the Bruins, was referencing as being purely business.

"I'd be lying to you to say in the football world you don't hear about the rankings of the different conferences and things of that nature," Shaw said. "We're entering a new space in this world. Over there, they want their kids to be broadcasted. How could you dislike someone for attempting to put their university under the eyes of millions and millions of more people?"

Even more than a month after the announcement that the two Los Angeles schools are joining the Big Ten in 2024, Badgers football players with connections to Southern California had stunned reactions during the team's pre-camp media day.

"I was shocked when I heard about it," said quarterback Deacon Hill of Santa Barbara.

"It's just crazy," said Keontez Lewis, another offseason transfer from UCLA. "They're all the way out there."

The expansion will put the Big Ten into the country's second-largest media market after already having some presence in the first with Rutgers (part of the expansive New York region) and being based in the third, Chicago.

From the perspective of the new additions, it will provide a revenue boost from conference media rights deals that are projected to surpass $1 billion annually. That's especially important at UCLA, which faced a deficit and the prospect of cutting sports.

Those non-revenue sports were on Shaw's mind when he was talking about UCLA joining the Big Ten.

"I'm from UCLA. I graduated from there so I love that school," Shaw said. "And how I see it is they're champions when it really comes down to it. Let's say not football, but when it comes to gymnastics and things of that nature, when I was there, they were winning national championships.

"If you bring that ... idea, let's see the women's gymnastics team go against the Big Ten gymnastics teams. Let's see the tennis players. It's not just all about football. It's way more than that. And I respect the other sports and how they'll get that broader audience."

Lewis, a receiver, is in just his second year of college football so he could play his old team later in his career. The Big Ten, however, hasn't said how the conference football schedule will be reworked starting in 2024.

His only statement on the merits of the change was that it "probably was a good move for them, for those schools." As for whether there's a difference in the mindsets between the Big Ten and the Pac-12?

"Personally, since I've been here, I just feel like it's just a lot more just football," Lewis said of the Big Ten side. "Like, everything around's just football. The football tradition just in this area, even in the Big Ten is just crazier."

Inside linebacker Spencer Lytle of Redondo Beach, south of Los Angeles, said he isn't sure whether the feel of the Big Ten will change with the new schools. He made a distinction in mentioning recent non-conference games between prominent teams.

"Obviously, the fans are going to love it," Lytle said. "But for us, they're just other games."

There's a geographical draw with at least one of the new schools and its home stadium for safety John Torchio, who's from Lafayette in Northern California and grew up as a Cal fan.

"I think it would be pretty cool if you get Wisconsin going out and playing in the Rose Bowl against UCLA in early September," he said. "So I think it's awesome."

Hill's sister goes to UCLA, a 60- to 90-minute drive from their family's home in Santa Barbara, and he said the announcement caught him by surprise.

Is it the last expansion for the Big Ten in this cycle? Nothing in that regard will come as much out of the blue as the addition of the Los Angeles schools did.

"It's hard to tell," Hill said. "College football keeps changing so I guess we'll have to wait and see."