Here's how Wisconsin Badgers receiver Jack Dunn's role likely will change this season

There was a major hole in the wide receiver position when seniors Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis III were injured last season. Enter Jack Dunn, who may not have added much statistically but helped change the narrative of what it means to contribute to the University of Wisconsin football team.

Dunn served as the Badgers’ main punt returner and had a blocking role in the second unit for most of his career. That was his expected role last season. Dunn instead filled the void created by the absence of Davis and Pryor.

Jack Dunn saves best for (possibly) last as a Badgers' WR The Madison native has posted career highs in catches and yards the past two games.

“We were in a tight pinch last season,” wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted said. “He stepped up and showed that he can be the guy and be a leader just by doing what he normally does. He didn’t have to do anything special.”

He entered last season with six receptions — a number that grew significantly with the increased playing time. He averaged 9.1 yards on 28 receptions last season.

Dunn’s role is going to change again with Davis and Pryor healthy again. He likely won’t be a starting wide receiver, but Badgers coach Paul Chryst expects Dunn to accept his new role.