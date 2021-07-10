Here's how the Badgers football program has fared recruiting the state's top players in the internet rankings era

Barry Alvarez made recruiting the state a priority at UW when he arrived as coach in 1990, and that mentality was imparted on Chryst, who worked with Alvarez as an assistant or as a coach in his athletic department for more than 14 years.

“I absolutely believe in it,” Chryst said of the importance of in-state recruiting. “Each year, you’ve got to work at that. I know when coach (Alvarez) was at Iowa, we had a lot of players that left the state and were good players elsewhere.

“When I was an assistant for coach Alvarez and coming back, you take a look at it, there's a lot of really good football players from this state. For us to be the best team we can be — I still believe it's true what coach said a long time ago — you’ve got to start with getting the best kids in-state. Still believe it's true. Certainly was a big part of what he believes in and certainly learned that lesson quickly from him.”

UW has landed the top player in the state in 17 of the past 21 recruiting cycles, as far back as 247Sports’ composite rankings were created. Eight of those top-ranked players were offensive linemen, seven of which chose UW, helping to reinforce the Badgers’ pipeline of NFL blockers. Six were defensive lineman, with UW landing four.