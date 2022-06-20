Here's how much Wisconsin football will pay inside linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio

Mark D’Onofrio will make $300,000 this season as the University of Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach.

D’Onofrio’s employment contract was turned over to the State Journal via an open records request, showing that D’Onofrio will make the same amount as Bill Sheridan agreed to when he joined the staff this winter. D’Onofrio replaced Sheridan after the latter resigned after the NCAA began investigating him for possible recruiting violations at Air Force.

D’Onofrio’s contract runs for two years and is set to end June 30, 2024. He received money for moving expenses, and he would owe UW $50,000 if he terminates the contract before its completion.

Salary figures for the Badgers’ reshaped coaching and recruiting staffs will be finalized later this month, but released salaries for the six of 11 on-field coaches show the program will be spending more than it did last season. Coaching salaries totaled just under $9 million, and the six coaches’ salaries known at this time total $8.925 million.

