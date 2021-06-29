Editor’s note: Barry Alvarez will retire as the Wisconsin athletic director June 30. The State Journal asked some of those who have worked closely with him during his 31 years at the university as football coach and AD to share their thoughts about their time working together. This is part eight in the eight-part series.

Kalvin Barrett doesn’t count among the on-field stars whom Barry Alvarez led as the University of Wisconsin’s football coach.

However, Barrett feels he’s a prime example of how lessons learned under Alvarez during his tenure with the Badgers are applicable in many walks of life. In May, Barrett became the first African-American sheriff of Dane County. Barrett said the traits he picked up in his time on the UW football team (2000-2004) and from watching Alvarez lead have helped him in his career as a law-enforcement instructor and as the leader of the sheriff’s office.

These are Barrett’s words, edited for clarity, from a June 24 interview.

I get grief from a lot of my Ohio State Buckeye friends that they think that I'm one of the only people ever in the history to choose Wisconsin over Ohio State. The reasons why I chose Wisconsin was I went to both schools on recruiting trips and though Ohio State had great facilities and had Nike this and that — and you know, it was great, it was a great experience — they didn't have the focus on education that Wisconsin did.

When I came on my recruiting trip to Wisconsin, my recruiter, Brian White, and coach Alvarez, all they talked about was their graduation rate for athletes. They showed us and walked us through the Fetzer Center at that time that had all of the tutoring and all of the programs that they provide for their student-athletes. And so I really respected the fact that there was a huge emphasis on the student, but also the athlete as well. So that was the biggest reason and something that I've never regretted because my degree that I obtained from the University of Wisconsin is something that will be with me for the rest of my life.

My experience is different in that I was originally a starter, I lost my starting spot at (offensive) guard to one of my closest friends, Jonathan Clinkscale, and he never looked back. But I continued to work hard, I continued to find value in working hard and staying at the program and not transferring like others may have done, especially possibly in this generation. But I found value in working hard, and they found value for me and respected what I did. And I ended up playing quite a bit on defense as well and doing both (offense and defense) my redshirt junior year. So that was really something that was important.

A lot of times in high-level athletics, the common saying is you don't mix effort with results, but at the University of Wisconsin in the football program and athletic program that they have there, if you work hard and you dedicate yourself to a goal, they will find a way for you to contribute to the mission.

Alvarez’s mentality of always being ready and taking extra steps to ensure players weren’t surprised by the challenges they faced stuck with Barrett. So did Alvarez’s version of punctuality.

The importance of preparation, which is something that I take with me not only in my new position as sheriff, but I pass along. Not only to all of the recruits that have trained in my career as an instructor, but also as a leader of the Dane County Sheriff's Office — preparation is everything. And preparation, whether it's education, whether it's conditioning, is so important.

I remember when we were doing summer conditioning workouts, probably the last two weeks before camp started … they’d put together these programs where we do workouts with long-sleeve shirts on, long-sleeve pants and winter hats. That was to prepare for the pending heat of having that helmet on your head and feel what it's like before you get to camp, all of that trapped heat on your head from a helmet, the increased humidity from the shoulder pads and whatnot. So that is something that I not only take with me as an instructor, but as a leader.

In coach Alvarez’s program, everything started 15 minutes before. If they said 2 o'clock, that really meant 1:45 … 1:40, to be honest. That is relevant to what I do now in that if I'm walking to or from a meeting and I'm on time, I'm most likely going to be late. Because at some point, I'm going to be stopped and talk and be friendly to individuals, so from the preparation, being early to everything is one thing, working hard, setting specific goals, having those goals in mind and obtaining those goals through actionable steps is something that I put in there.

I learned most of all is that in this game of college football where it's so competitive, that there is value for those who work hard but might not be as talented as the others.

It's just beautiful to look back and see the dynasty that he's built. And when he came in here, in that first press conference, when he said — with confidence, without blinking, without flinching — he said, “You better get your season tickets now. Because before long, you're not going to be able to.”

And if you look at that interview, he made that (comment) with his heart and his soul. And that is definitely something that I take in regards to when I'm communicating to the public and I'm communicating to our sheriff's office the goals and the hope that I have, and the steps that we have that are going to help build broken relationships or fractured relationships and really start the healing process that really helped us move toward creating the trust that may have been lost based off of incidents that are happening in other parts of our country. So when I say that, and I mean that in my heart, and I'm not saying that just to say it, I mean it, I mean it with my heart and soul. And that's something that I definitely took from coach Alvarez. And I know that Chris McIntosh — who's a good friend as well and someone I've worked with personally and professionally — is going to continue that tradition. And that great work that coach Alvarez started.

Barrett believes Alvarez has an ability to assess a player — both as an athlete and a person — and that is why he’s been able to form bonds that last beyond graduation for many of his former players.

I think it's just him being genuine and him being honest and real when it comes to his expectations and in what he sees in each and every one of us. But also him getting the best out of each and every one of us and him seeing the potential. And I think that's something that's a very unique trait that he has, where he can see someone and watch film and get to know them on a personal level and understand the potential that that individual has — even when we don't see it. That potential, he sees it in us.

And that's not just what the players, but also the coaches that he has and his ability to communicate and build relationships and really get the best out of each and every one of us. It's something that is a unique skill and talent that he has. I know that Chris McIntosh has that as well, so I think we're in great hands when it comes down to that.

But also, if you look at me, and as we've mentioned not being a Heisman Trophy winner or superstar, there are way more Kalvin Barretts walking this earth as alumni than there are superstars or Ron Daynes. That is the biggest key that the University of Wisconsin athletic program focuses on. And if you look at me, I came to Madison, Wisconsin, at 18 in 2000. And here I am, 21 years later, Dane County, the first African-American sheriff in our history. That just goes to show the importance of bringing in athletes from all over in the value that a great program can provide, not only for the academic side of the program, the athletic side of the program, but for the community as a whole.

