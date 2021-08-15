Here's how Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler could be an under-the-radar playmaker this season

He got pressed into action on special teams and offense after injuries to the wide receiver room, particularly to seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. He caught two passes for 28 yards and had six kick returns for 156 yards. Seeing the field early taught Chandler about the level of preparation needed to succeed at the Big Ten Conference level.

“You have to make sure that you're on top of everything, 24/7,” Chandler said. “You have to understand not only your assignment, but everybody else's assignment and the kind of looks that the defense has giving.”

That process is ongoing as Chandler and the Badgers enter their second full week of training camp. But he’ll have to take advantage of meeting time and mental reps at practice to continue his growth.

Chances at wide receiver will start thinning as camp continues and coaches begin giving more snaps to the top group of Davis, Pryor and sophomore Chimere Dike to prepare for the season. At present, Chandler finds himself in the trio behind them, along with junior A.J. Abbott and senior Jack Dunn.

He calls Davis and Pryor his big brothers, and says their advice is crucial to his development. Every tip or correction they give gets jotted down in a notebook or applied to the next rep.