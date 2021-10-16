Here's how Badgers linebacker Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend after beating Army

Saturday’s win over Army was special for Noah Burks for a variety of reasons.
The University of Wisconsin linebacker had four tackles to help the Badgers get back to .500. They control their own destiny in the final six games against Big Ten opponents and still with a chance to play for a conference championship. He took the same field as his younger brother, Army freshman Logan Burks, for the first time in his life.
But most importantly, Noah Burks began the next step of his life with his longtime girlfriend — and now fiancée.
Burks proposed to his high school sweetheart, Chandler Backes, in front of friends, family and teammates at midfield following Saturday night’s 20-14 win over the Black Knights.
“It’s amazing” said Backes, who met Burks while the two attended Carmel High School in Indiana. The two began dating as high school seniors. “I mean, we’ve been together for six years, so I think we kind of knew we were gonna spend a life together. But it’s so amazing. I’m so happy. I love him so much and I’m so glad that I get to do this journey of life together.”
A video played on the Camp Randall Stadium video board while the couple stood on the red W on the 50-yard line. After it finished, Burks proposed and Backes immediately said yes to a chorus of applause and cheers.
“Best feeling in the world,” said Burks, who showed the same type of quickness off the field as he did hunting down Black Knights ball carriers by changing quickly into jeans and a UW polo for the moment.
Burks and Backes met in high school, where Backes was a two-time all-state soccer player and Burks became a four-star prospect (Rivals) with first-team all-state honors as a senior in 2015.
While Burks joined the Badgers football team, where he’s recorded 78 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, Backes went to Western Kentucky University to play soccer. She shined almost immediately, becoming the fifth Hilltoppers player in program history with double-digit goals (10) as a freshman. Her career ended with her senior season in 2019, and she finished seventh in program history with 50 points and eighth with 21 goals.
Burks, now a redshirt senior, said the engagement plan had been in the works “for a while.” The fact that it was the one and only time he would share a field with his younger brother of five years meant much of the Burks family would be in attendance. Backes’ family also joined.
“You know, it just felt like a really special moment that I also just wanted to share with everyone, and obviously the most important (thing), just making a special way to propose to her,” he said.
Burks said the 7 p.m. kickoff proved an added wrinkle. But he got help from assistant video coordinator Colin Ludema, plus communications director Brian Mason, director of video services Chris Hall and video producer Jerry Mao.
“They helped me out a lot through the process, helped me edit the video a little bit, all that good stuff,” Burks said. “I got a lot of appreciation for the extra mile they were willing to go for that.”
Opponents on the field, brothers off of it 🤝@noah_burks // @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/9YVFlq2XZT— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 17, 2021
“I had a little bit of an idea,” said Backes. “I guess I knew something was coming, but I had no idea what he had planned. So this was definitely a shock.”
The couple and their families headed to Burks’ apartment not far from the stadium to celebrate after the game.
