Here's how Badgers football fans and businesses are welcoming back game-day celebrations

Nearby residents who charge $25 or more to park in yards lost out on that revenue. Businesses went without exposure to thousands. Fans lost connections to people they see only at pregame tailgates or around their longtime seats.

“It was weird last year having them play right down the road and not being able to watch them live,” said Marlow Hicks, a season ticket holder from Waunakee. “It was heartbreaking.”

Doug Carlson has lived in the Vilas Neighborhood near the stadium for around 20 years and noticed the odd quality of a Badgers game day without Badgers fans last year.

“It just had a little bit of an eerie feel,” he said. “It was almost like there was a ghost game going on.”

Bringing more than 70,000 fans through the neighborhoods around Camp Randall comes at a cost. Those who live near the stadium deal with extra trash and noise around their yards. UW heard complaints last year from nearby residents about the volume of the sound system reverberating off empty bleachers inside the stadium.

The flip side is the life that game days bring into the area. It’s on its way back.