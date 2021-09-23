Here’s why playing at Soldier Field will be extra special for these Badgers players

Maskalunas was dubbed the biggest Bears fan on the team by a few of his teammates. He said getting the opportunity to play in his favorite NFL team’s stadium is surreal. Add in that he’ll have some family members in the stadium, and he’s looking forward to the experience.

Five things to know about Notre Dame football as it prepares to play the Badgers Most fans know about the Jack Coan and Graham Mertz matchup, but here are four other elements to Notre Dame’s game to keep an eye on Saturday.

“We play in a lot of pretty cool stadiums in college,” Maskalunas said. “Anytime you get the chance to play in an NFL stadium, it just adds a little something extra to it. I’m just excited to be out there playing in front of Chicago.”

Pryor had the chance to play a high school state football game at the University of Illinois, but not in Soldier Field like some other high schools. He said the specialness of Soldier Field isn’t because he’s a Bears fan but because of the proximity to his family.

He doesn’t have a favorite NFL team any more, but he still does cheer for the Bears because of their receivers.

“Everybody's asking me for tickets, but I don’t know if I can get the whole fam (in),” Pryor said. “But actually playing in Chicago, where I have all of my family members closer than I do to U of I, just having them knowing that even if they don't come, they'll be watching on TV. It's going to be pretty cool to get a chance to play at home.”