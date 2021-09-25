Here’s how Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor felt about scoring a touchdown in his home state

CHICAGO — Sixth-year wide receiver Kendric Pryor scored his first touchdown since 2019 in the University of Wisconsin’s game against Notre Dame at Soldier Field on Saturday. It was one of a few good moments for the Badgers in an otherwise ugly loss, but Pryor was happy to get in the end zone.
He missed all but three games of the 2020 season due to a concussion. He had played in the first two games of this season, but hadn't seen much action. Against Notre Dame he was targeted 16 times and had six catches for 69 yards, including an 8-yard reception in the third quarter that tied the game at 10-10.
“For me, it’s just about doing my job all the time,” Pryor said. “You never know when your opportunities are going to come, so just when they do come you have to be ready. I felt like I did that today.”
Pryor grew up in Hazel Crest, Illinois, so Saturday’s game was an opportunity to play in his home state. He said he had a number of friends and family in the stands.
Some Illinois high schools played state tournament games at Soldier Field, but Pryor never had that opportunity.
“It was definitely pretty cool being back at home,” Pryor said. “It was a great atmosphere, kind of what football is all about. You get a team you don’t normally play and you’re playing at a neutral site that’s close for both teams. So it was pretty cool.”
Notre Dame defeated UW 41-13 with 31 of the Fighting Irish’s points coming after turnovers.
Pryor was the intended receiver on one of the interceptions returned for a touchdown, another that was picked off near midfield and another that was returned 32 yards to set up a Notre Dame field goal. He said a lot of the “self-inflicted” wounds were because the Badgers weren’t playing as a team.
“We knew it was a big game,” Pryor said. “Everyone around us was hyping it up. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing in an NFL stadium, we could be playing in the parking lot or grass, we need to do our job to win the game.”