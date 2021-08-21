 Skip to main content
Here's how Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner fared in his senior year opener
PREP FOOTBALL

WHITEFISH BAY  University of Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner towered over the competition Friday at Whitefish Bay’s opening prep football game against Messmer/Shorewood.

At 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, it’s not necessary to see his No. 52 to spot him.

Brunner spent the game knocking his opponents down. He even took on two defenders on one play. Messmer/Shorewood’s Omar Acevado initially went up against Brunner but was no match — Brunner weighs more than 100 pounds more than the 5-9 sophomore and plowed right past No. 57 before anyone could blink.

Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner opened his senior season at Whitefish Bay High School with some dominating tackles.

The Whitefish Bay native, an offensive lineman who committed to UW on June 29, is the top-ranked player in the state in the 2022 class and ranks among the top 10 offensive tackles in the class nationally. He’s also ranked in the top 65 recruits nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

Even his friends have to crane their necks to look him in the eye. Teammate and best friend Dominic Bortolone, a running back, is almost a foot shorter than Brunner.

Wisconsin commit lifts teammate and best friend Dominic Bartolone in rocket ship celebration after touchdown.

Brunner easily lifted up his 185-pound friend to celebrate via the classic rocket ship after Bortolone scored a touchdown Friday.

Whitefish Bay coach Jake Wolter says Brunner was knocking players left and right even as a 6-3 freshman. An added six inches has only helped the lineman. 

Prep opponents can’t get a break from Brunner because he plays both offensive tackle and linebacker.

“Playing defense gives you a better outlook on the offensive side of the ball, how they approach every game and every play,” he said. 

A three-sport athlete, he also plays basketball and competes in shot put and discus throwing. 

“He doesn’t care what the competition level is, if you line up against him, he’s going to try to own you,” Wolter said.

When he’s not on the field, he’s the loudest player on the sideline cheering on his teammates and yelling corrections as if he’s a coach. 

At least three people in the stands had his face on a cutout cheering for him. As the Blue Dukes built a 50-point lead after halftime, the second string took over. Brunner took the opportunity to acknowledge his fans with a wave, and the student section responded with chants of “Future Badger.”

Senior running back Nicholas Jorndt said Brunner is the kind of person everyone wants to be friends with. 

“He truly cares about the people close to him and his loyalty is unmatched,” Jorndt said. “He is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the best for the people around him on and off the field.”

