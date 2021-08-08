Here’s how veteran Badgers are changing their approach to football training camp

While Pryor also stressed the importance of the weight room, he also said he’s eating a lot better this camp. The wide receiver said he’s paying more attention to the kinds of food he is putting in his body and staying away from junk food — the Oreos will have to wait until after football season.

At the end of practice Pryor’s also in the locker room with Williams and heading to his least favorite form of recovery.

“I’m still not a big cold tub guy,” Pryor said. “But I know now in order for me to get through camp and the season I’m going to have to get in (to the tub).”

How hard is too hard?

Hank Poteat is in his first season as cornerbacks coach at UW, but his experience in the NFL and at other institutions taught him the art of balance.

He said he’s conscious of the reps he’s putting on everyone, but especially WIlliams because of how grueling camp can be. Poteat said he’s confident Williams knows his limits because he’s been through this before.

The balance comes in when he’s trying to grow the young players and not pushing the veterans too hard.