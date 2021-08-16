Here are the masking rules for Camp Randall Stadium this season

Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst opened media day with a press conference as his team prepares for the 2021 season following a disappointing 4-3 campaign a year ago.

University of Wisconsin football fans will be able to pack Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since November 2019 early next month, but some rules to combat COVID-19 will still be in effect.

Regardless of vaccination status, fans must wear masks at all indoor areas of Camp Randall, which include but aren’t limited to restrooms, elevators, suites and club seating areas, Bucky's Locker Room, first-aid rooms, Guest Services locations and the press box. Masks may be taken off in these areas when actively eating or drinking.

Masks aren’t required, but are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated fans, in the outdoor areas like the entry gates, concourse, concession stands and seating bowl. All concession workers will wear masks.

UW is hosting fans at Saturday’s football and volleyball practices. The mask protocols will be in effect for that event, with all fans attending volleyball’s practice at UW Fieldhouse required to wear masks.

UW also is going digital with tickets this season and all purchases at concession stands will be cashless. More details on those changes will be announced later this week.

