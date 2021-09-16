'He'll be an opponent': Badgers coach Paul Chryst speaks about facing Notre Dame QB Jack Coan

Paul Chryst was asked a question he knows he’ll be getting a lot of over the next week or so, and his answer wasn’t surprising.

The University of Wisconsin football coach was a guest Thursday on The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Radio and expressed the respect he has for former UW quarterback Jack Coan, who’s now the starting quarterback at No. 10 Notre Dame, the No. 18 Badgers’ opponent next week at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chryst said it’ll be different playing against Coan.

“I've got a ton of respect for Jack as a person and as a player,” Chryst said. “(I) appreciate the time that we had with him. As you go forward and facing him, you’re really facing Notre Dame. It's our team versus their team. And certainly Jack is a part of it — I know and you know the quarterback’s an important piece of it and very much a focal point of it.”

Coan played in 25 games, including 18 starts, in his UW career. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) and averaged 7.5 yards per pass over his three seasons. His 236 completions in 2020 set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns at UW.