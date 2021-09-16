 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'He'll be an opponent': Badgers coach Paul Chryst speaks about facing Notre Dame QB Jack Coan
0 Comments
topical alert featured

'He'll be an opponent': Badgers coach Paul Chryst speaks about facing Notre Dame QB Jack Coan

  • 0

Paul Chryst was asked a question he knows he’ll be getting a lot of over the next week or so, and his answer wasn’t surprising.

The University of Wisconsin football coach was a guest Thursday on The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Radio and expressed the respect he has for former UW quarterback Jack Coan, who’s now the starting quarterback at No. 10 Notre Dame, the No. 18 Badgers’ opponent next week at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Badger players Kayden Lyles, Caesar Williams, Collin Wilder, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig, Logan Bruss and Keeanu Benton reveal what position they would play if the coaches gave them a choice.

Chryst said it’ll be different playing against Coan.

“I've got a ton of respect for Jack as a person and as a player,” Chryst said. “(I) appreciate the time that we had with him. As you go forward and facing him, you’re really facing Notre Dame. It's our team versus their team. And certainly Jack is a part of it — I know and you know the quarterback’s an important piece of it and very much a focal point of it.”

Coan played in 25 games, including 18 starts, in his UW career. The Badgers went 12-6 in his starts, including 10-4 last season. Coan passed for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his career. He had 297 completions on 437 attempts (67.96%) and averaged 7.5 yards per pass over his three seasons. His 236 completions in 2020 set a program record. Coan also rushed for five touchdowns at UW.

“The time that we had with Jack, I know I speak and speaking really for our players, they appreciate who he was and what he did. Yet when we face him, he'll be an opponent and we’ll play the game. But that's what's cool about football — it's a team sport. It’s Wisconsin versus Notre Dame.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics