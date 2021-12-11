Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson presents strong case for the defense

“So to be here and to be a finalist, it’s really great to put on for all the other defensive players in the country,” Hutchinson said. “It’s really such an honor to be here.”

The Heisman Trust made a tweak this year to the way finalists are determined. In the past, three to six players would be invited to New York as finalists based on the gap in votes received.

The plan going forward is for the top four vote-getters to be invited to New York — no more, no fewer.

“I definitely feel like he deserves it,” Young said of Anderson. “And a lot of people share that same opinion.”

While Anderson’s omission among the finalists seemed like a snub, it turns out this is already one of the best Heisman showings for defensive players.

It was revealed Anderson was fifth in the voting Thursday night, when the players who finished five through 10 were announced on ESPN. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis finished ninth. Three defensive players in the top 10 matches the most since there were four in 1969.