Heisman 2020 front-runners: 2 quarterbacks from Georgia and Georgia's QB

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The only Heisman finalist likely to be back in college next season. Unless Fields' teammate, Chase Young, shocks the college football world and decides to come back for his senior year. Fields is not likely to have teammates like Young and running back J.K. Dobbins cluttering up the Heisman field. He will be the clear top Buckeye. Expectations will be sky high after he threw 40 touchdown passes and just one interception in his first season at Ohio State.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Fields and Lawrence both played their high school ball in Georgia and were in the same recruiting class. They were Nos. 1 and 1a among quarterback prospects in 2018, so it seems appropriate they would battle it out for the Heisman — and then maybe to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence's 2019 Heisman campaign never gained traction after he played less than his best over the first month of the season. He played great over the final two months, but Clemson was so overwhelming that Lawrence and the Tigers were sort of forgotten. Glancing ahead to the Clemson's 2020 schedule, there is a chance that could happen again.