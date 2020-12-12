Heartland heartache: Shorthanded Badgers struggle to move the ball as Hawkeyes cruise to victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Playing shorthanded has become the norm for the University of Wisconsin football team this season.
So has struggling offensively.
The No. 25 Badgers managed just one scoring drive in a 28-7 loss at No. 19 Iowa on Saturday, continuing a troubling trend of subpar offensive showings that have resulted in 20 combined points over the past three games.
UW (2-3) was without its top two receivers in seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor and starting running back and freshman Jalen Berger for undisclosed reasons. That trio, despite missing other games this season, entered the day accounting for 34.5% of team’s offense.
Trailing by six, UW came out of halftime with its best drive of the day to that point, utilizing quick passes and runs between the tackles to get within scoring range. But a short slant pass was dropped by Chimere Dike on third-and-2 from the Iowa 29, which led to a missed 47-yard field goal by Collin Larsh. It was Larsh’s first miss of the season.
That miss seemed to spark the Hawkeyes, who moved down the field quickly on the following drive to score the first TD of the game. Ihmir Smith-Marsette hauled in a 38-yard post and then scored from 19 yards on a fade from the slot two plays later, converting quarterback Spencer Petras’ best throws of the game to that point.
The Badgers got a needed boost from the special teams when long snapper Adam Bay recovered a fumble caused by Travion Blaylock and Tyler Mais on an Iowa punt return to set UW up at the Iowa 25. Jack Dunn made a catch for 21 yards down to the 1, and Nakia Watson punched it in a play later for UW’s first touchdown in two weeks.
But the momentum gained from this sequence didn’t last.
Iowa moved to midfield on the ensuing drive and then hit Smith-Marsette on a deep over route for a 53-yard TD that put the Hawkeyes back in front by two scores late in the third quarter. UW had a chance to cut into the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Graham Mertz’s pass was behind receiver Jack Dunn on a would-be touchdown in the red zone.
The Hawkeyes gifted UW another chance after an illegal kick on a fourth-quarter punt gave the Badgers the ball on the Iowa 5, but the offense picked up 3 yards and Mertz was picked off on a fourth-down pass to end that threat.
Support Local Journalism
Mertz finished 20 of 38 for 168 yards, and the team rushed for a season-low 56 yards on 33 carries.
Sustaining drives continued to be an issue for the Badgers for the third straight week.
Despite having nine possessions in the first half, five of which it started at its 30-yard line or better, UW failed to score and tallied 66 yards on 31 plays. It was the first scoreless first half of the season for the Badgers.
UW’s best chance to score came late in the half after punter Andy Vujnovich pinned the Hawkeyes at the 2 with a 51-yard kick. The defense got a three and out that took up 25 seconds after UW called two of its timeouts, and the offense started the ensuing drive at the Iowa 40. The Badgers faced a fourth-and-2 three plays into the drive and instead of letting the clock run down, Chryst called a timeout before the fourth-down play.
The Badgers used a wildcat formation with Groshek taking the snap — a look they used last year but hadn’t this season until Saturday. Senior running back Garrett Groshek tried to run right, but center Tanor Bortolini missed linebacker Jack Campbell, who came on a delayed rush, who stopped Groshek’s momentum for a loss.
Iowa doubled its lead the next series — aided by a defensive pass interference penalty on Caesar Williams that nullified what would’ve been Eric Burrell’s first interception of the year — after gaining 20 yards on a screen pass to get into field goal range with seconds remaining in the half. Duncan’s kick from 45 yards hit the right upright but bounced in.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Badgers falter as Hawkeyes take Heartland Trophy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!