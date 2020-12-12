Heartland heartache: Shorthanded Badgers struggle to move the ball as Hawkeyes cruise to victory

The Badgers got a needed boost from the special teams when long snapper Adam Bay recovered a fumble caused by Travion Blaylock and Tyler Mais on an Iowa punt return to set UW up at the Iowa 25. Jack Dunn made a catch for 21 yards down to the 1, and Nakia Watson punched it in a play later for UW’s first touchdown in two weeks.

But the momentum gained from this sequence didn’t last.

Iowa moved to midfield on the ensuing drive and then hit Smith-Marsette on a deep over route for a 53-yard TD that put the Hawkeyes back in front by two scores late in the third quarter. UW had a chance to cut into the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Graham Mertz’s pass was behind receiver Jack Dunn on a would-be touchdown in the red zone.

The Hawkeyes gifted UW another chance after an illegal kick on a fourth-quarter punt gave the Badgers the ball on the Iowa 5, but the offense picked up 3 yards and Mertz was picked off on a fourth-down pass to end that threat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Mertz finished 20 of 38 for 168 yards, and the team rushed for a season-low 56 yards on 33 carries.

Sustaining drives continued to be an issue for the Badgers for the third straight week.