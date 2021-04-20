Hank Poteat's coaching a hit with Badgers cornerbacks

Poteat said he doesn’t want his players to back down, and the flags will cut down if they get their heads turned to find the ball.

“It's difficult, but that's not going to change the mindset,” Poteat said. “Everywhere I've been that was one of the things that helped us play at a high level, that mindset, competing.

“It's all a progression, the fundamentals, understanding where am I in relation to the receiver? Am I in phase, am I out of phase, can I turn around and locate that ball? Those are all the steps that we have to do to make sure that we're in good position to be able to play physical and attack the ball in the air.”

This style of cornerback play relies on sound technique at the line of scrimmage, and Poteat has said he’s “started from scratch” in changing the Badgers’ press coverage tactics. The individualized attention Poteat’s been able to give the cornerback group has produced immediate strides in spring practices.

“Coach Poteat has really taken time (to) break down every guy and see where we can improve our technique,” sophomore Dean Engram said. “Where I've seen more detail is just going through each and every guy and seeing how we can add onto our game from other guys in the room or from what we've done previously.”