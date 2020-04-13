You are the owner of this article.
Handrails will be installed this summer at Camp Randall Stadium
Handrails will be installed this summer at Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall south end zone rendering

A conceptual rendering shows a potential design for renovations to the south end zone at Camp Randall Stadium. The tentative schedule calls for work to begin as soon as the 2020 home football season ends in November and be substantially completed in time for the 2021 season.

 UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin athletics department was given approval to install handrails inside Camp Randall Stadium, it was announced Monday.

Installation will take place prior to the 2020 football season, according to a release from Brian Lucas, UW director of football brand communications.

“I am very happy that we are going to be able to accommodate so many of our fans by adding handrails inside the stadium,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in the release. “We are constantly trying to add amenities to the stadium and this is one that will positively affect a lot of people.”

The new railings will be installed over the summer.

The south end zone will have new handrails installed as part of its upcoming renovation.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

