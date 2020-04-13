Handrails will be installed this summer at Camp Randall Stadium

The University of Wisconsin athletics department was given approval to install handrails inside Camp Randall Stadium, it was announced Monday.
Installation will take place prior to the 2020 football season, according to a release from Brian Lucas, UW director of football brand communications.
“I am very happy that we are going to be able to accommodate so many of our fans by adding handrails inside the stadium,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in the release. “We are constantly trying to add amenities to the stadium and this is one that will positively affect a lot of people.”
The new railings will be installed over the summer.
The south end zone will have new handrails installed as part of its upcoming renovation.
